New COVID boosters are now available in the U.S. Here’s where to find them

Ready for another jab?

New Omicron-specific COVID boosters were approved by U.S. health officials last week. Those 18 and older can receive an updated shot from Moderna, and those 12 and older can receive an updated shot from Pfizer.

If you’ve completed your initial two-part COVID vaccine at least two months ago—or received your last booster at least two months ago—you’re eligible, according to federal health officials. Approval for boosters for children is expected in the coming weeks, they added.

The old monovalent boosters, which only targeted the original strain of COVID, aren’t to be administered any more to those 12 and older, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But not all pharmacies currently have doses of the updated booster, which federal health officials have said would become available sometime after Labor Day.

Which pharmacies do?

Vaccines.gov shows users nearby vaccination sites based on ZIP code. But as of Tuesday, it didn’t specify whether pharmacies had received doses of the “bivalent” booster, which offers protection against the original strain of COVID and dominant Omicron subvariants like BA.4 and BA.5. Fortune reached out to the agency, asking when the website might include such information. It has yet to receive a response.

In the meantime, some pharmacies have the updated boosters and are making it known. Here’s a list of those that do.

Walgreens

The pharmacy chain is offering updated COVID boosters, it said in a Friday news release. It recommends scheduling an appointment versus walking in. You can schedule your new booster appointment here.

CVS

The chain expects to begin receiving doses of the new booster “over the next few days,” its website stated Tuesday. Those interested in being vaccinated at CVS can schedule an appointment here. CVS’ vaccination search/scheduling tool will be updated when each location receives boosters, reflecting that information.

Rite Aid

Updated boosters are coming soon, the pharmacy chain’s website said Tuesday. No further information was provided.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.