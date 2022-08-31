The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the first update to COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the most common Omicron strains. Shots could become available in mere days.

The supplements to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s initial jab are known as “bivalent” boosters, as they’ll target both BA.4 and BA.5—two Omicron variants currently dominating the U.S. and much of the world. They will offered continued protection against original COVID strains as well.

“You’ll see me at the front of the line,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press shortly before Wednesday’s announcement.

The Moderna booster is authorized for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer booster is authorized is for those 12 years and older. Those who’ve completed the initial two-part COVID vaccine and are at least two months out from it, or a booster, are eligible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control must still make further recommendations as to who should get the booster, and in what order of priority. A panel is set to convene on the matter Thursday. This is a developing story and will be updated.