5 midday snacks that boost energy and focus during your workday

More Americans reported snacking as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and 26% reported snacking multiple times a day with 38% replacing meals with snacks according to 2020 data from the Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council. If you get hangry like me, it’s beneficial to have an idea of what snacks may help you get through the work day.

Nutritionists point to the type of snacks that may help boost energy and productivity versus perpetuate that midday slump. Sustained energy throughout the day is best met with snacks rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, says Dr. Linda Anegawa, an internal and obesity medicine physician and medical director at PlushCare, which offers primary care and mental health services.

“Proteins and fats provide more slow-release energy than other types of foods which helps avoid sugar crashes that can diminish energy,” she says.