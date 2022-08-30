Giving and receiving an act of kindness undoubtedly makes you feel good. New research shows, however, that a small act of kindness has a greater positive effect than the giver realizes.

In a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology in August, researchers completed eight experiments assessing a group of participants completing random acts of kindness. In one of the examples, 84 participants were asked whether they wanted to keep a hot chocolate for themselves or give it to another person in the park. For the 75 participants who gave their warm drink away, they estimated how they thought the recipient would feel, and the recipient also recorded how they actually felt.

“It was clear that the performers underestimated the value of their kindness,” Amit Kumar, author on the study and assistant professor of marketing at the University of Texas Austin McCombs School of Business, tells Fortune. “The result on recipients is perhaps the most novel finding here.”