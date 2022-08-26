Peloton, Pilates, and eight hours of sleep a night: the CEO of LGBTQIA healthcare provider Folx Health says being deliberate about down time drives success

Today’s CEOs are facing innumerable challenges: a global pandemic and a sea change in how and where employees want to show up for work, just to name a few. For leaders, the pressure has never been higher. How do they mitigate it? In our new series, we ask executives about their day-to-day wellness habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.

Liana Douillet Guzmán is CEO of FOLX Health, the first digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the medical needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Coffee or tea? And what do you put in it?

Believe it or not, neither!

What is your go-to breakfast?

I’ve got two little kids so breakfast is often their leftovers, but when I have a few minutes, I love to start the day with scrambled eggs and an English muffin.

Tell us about your workout routine.

It’s very seasonal. When the weather is nice, long walks with the dogs and, more recently, tennis. In the winter, I tend to hop on the Peloton. And I’m a big fan of Pilates year-round. In any case, I aim to move my body four to five times a week for at least 30 minutes.

How many hours do you sleep on a typical night?

I aim for eight and, on most nights, make it happen.

How do you de-stress?

When I’m feeling stressed and like I don’t have time, I force myself to step away and move my body either by taking a walk or hopping on the bike. I find that even 15 minutes makes a world of difference.

According to your phone, what’s your daily average screen time from last week?

Five hours, two minutes. I’m trying—and failing—to get it under the 4 hour mark!

What app do you use the most?

I recently deleted social media apps from my phone in an attempt to spend my time more deliberately so email and iMessage get the most use at the moment.

When’s the last time you took a day off? What did you do?

I always take my kids’ birthdays off and we do something of their choosing. A few weeks ago we celebrated my youngest’s 4th birthday at the aquarium followed by an afternoon at the beach.

What’s one thing your company is doing to prioritize employee wellness?

Employee wellness isn’t about one or two things but, rather, many things done consistently. For us, that includes ensuring we limit a sense of urgency to those things that are actually urgent, respecting and creating space for work-life balance, a subscription to a meditation app, encouraging the team to unplug after our monthly town hall, offering a generous PTO policy, and internal programs aimed at supporting folks holistically.

What’s your favorite treat?

Pan de Agua from Pan Pepin in Puerto Rico, or an apple crumb pie from Briermere Farms on the North Fork of Long Island.

Show us a photo of your happy place.

I’m most at peace when at the beach with my family and extra points if that beach is in Puerto Rico where I grew up. This picture is of La Chiva beach in Vieques, Puerto Rico, near where my wife and I got married.