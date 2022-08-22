Engaging in physical activity consistently is associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death, according to a new study published Monday in The British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers analyzed the findings of 16 studies published between November 2019 and March 2022, which included 1,853,610 adults from around the world with an average age of 53.

The data showed that those who routinely made time for physical activity had an 11% lower risk of being infected with COVID-19, a 36% lower risk of being hospitalized because of the virus, a 44% lower risk for developing severe illness, and a 43% lower risk of death from the virus as compared to those not physically active.