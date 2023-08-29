Good morning.



I’ve gotten lots of feedback on yesterday’s post introducing the Five Big Questions Facing Business. (If you missed it, read here.) So I will continue down the trail to question two:

A.I. will transform my business. But how? And how quickly?

The A.I. revolution was well under way before ChatGPT launched a year ago. But generative A.I. turbocharged everyone’s interest, primarily because it was so easy to use. Suddenly, every executive with a computer had the equivalent of a second-year management consultant at their side; every software developer had a super speedy coder able to short cut the easy stuff; every graphic artist had an instant solution to many of their illustration challenges. The world changed overnight.

But generative A.I. also brought a host of new problems. Daunting data protection and copyright issues, for one. A flood of new pollution poured into an already polluted media environment, for another. And then the big one: ChatGPT, Bard, and other large language models had an unfortunate tendency to make stuff up. Their creators euphemistically call this “hallucination,” and technophile Marc Andreessen goes a step further, saying “hallucination” is just another word for “creativity.” But some of the output is stuff that would lead a journalist, lawyer, or any other professional in a business that cares about accuracy to be fired instantly.

The result is a world where big company CEOs recognize that A.I. will transform their business, but remain uncertain as to exactly how. And they aren’t sure they want the risk of being a first mover. Meanwhile, many smaller companies with less concern about risk smell an opportunity to disrupt. How this plays out over the next few years is impossible to predict. But CEOs ignore it at their peril.

TOP NEWS

Thiel pulls his funding

Venture capitalist Peter Thiel won't donate to any candidates in the 2024 presidential election, eight years after he backed Donald Trump in 2016. While Thiel was one of 2022’s largest donors, he’s not convinced that money matters at the presidential level, telling Fortune’s Jessica Mathews that “an extra $1 million or $10 million does not make any difference.” Still, Thiel says he’ll “vote for the Republican.” Fortune

Making climate change real

Firms like Ecolab, which specializes in water treatment, are benefiting from this year’s summer of extreme weather, which is “making climate change more real for people,” Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck says. Beck isn’t averse to helping dirty industries, like fossil fuels, clean up their act. “In the next 30 years, we will need more oil and gas than we use today,” he predicts. Fortune

OpenAI for business

OpenAI is releasing an enterprise version of its chatbot that promises better data privacy and high-speed access to its cutting-edge A.I. model. The developer promises that it won’t use enterprise data to train its chatbots, a major concern for large companies. Firms like Apple and Samsung have banned the use of ChatGPT due to concerns that employees might unintentionally leak sensitive information to OpenAI. The Verge

AROUND THE WATERCOOLER

