A recession might have been simpler than what awaits the U.S. economy

Good morning.



With just a week left of summer, I want to use the next five days to explore five big questions every CEO must wrestle with in the coming months:

1. The economy: Is this a soft landing or the calm before the storm?

2. Technology: A.I. will transform my business. But how? And how quickly?

3. Climate The energy transition is happening: How should my company play it?

4. Geopolitics: The world is realigning: How should we realign with it?

5. U.S. politics: As much as I’d like to avoid it, I can’t. What’s the best strategy to survive?

Today, question one. And let me start with a confession: Inflation has eased off far faster than I expected. There’s no sign we are in for a replay of the 1970s. The statements from the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting last week, though characterized as hawkish, suggest the monetary policy masters feel confident they have finally gotten ahead of the game…or at least are no longer behind it. And they have gotten there without, so far, causing a recession. The most widely predicted downturn of modern times is nowhere in sight.

But that doesn’t mean the economy is out of the woods. With interest rates likely to remain high for some time, bankruptcies are rising. And the shakeout in office real estate—pounded by a double whammy of high rates and low occupancy—is still to come. A second round of bank problems could follow.

In some ways, a recession might have been simpler. The unintended consequences of more than a decade of easy money are still lurking in the wings. The soft landing doesn’t mean the economy is ready for take-off. It just means the final verdict on this era of unprecedented experimentation in economic policy has yet to be delivered.

By the way, don’t assume the China slowdown won’t blow back on the U.S. economy. Fortune‘s Will Daniel looks at the implications here.

Tomorrow, I’ll take on the technology question. Let me know if you think my five are missing something big. More news below.



Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@fortune.com

TOP NEWS

Foxconn founder runs for president

Foxconn founder Terry Gou announced a run for Taiwan’s presidency as an independent candidate on Monday. The billionaire businessman is friendlier towards China than the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party, with Gou calling for new talks between Taipei and Beijing. China has imposed economic controls and flown military drills around the self-governing island during the tenure of current President Tsai Ing-Wen, whom Beijing alleges is pushing for independence. Bloomberg

Evergrande plunges

Shares in bankrupt Chinese property developer China Evergrande Holdings plunged by around 80% in Hong Kong on Monday, falling to $0.05 by noon, in their first trading since being suspended in March 2022. Also on Monday, the developer reported $4.5 billion in losses for the first half of the year, following $81 billion in combined losses for 2021 and 2022, and postponed meetings with creditors hours before they were supposed to start. Reuters

Union strikes

Nearly all members of the United Auto Workers union agreed on Friday to give leaders the power to call a strike as part of negotiations with General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis. The union, under new president Shawn Fain, is asking for larger demands than in previous talks, including a 46% wage increase over four years and a reduction in working hours. Automakers and the UAW have until Sep. 14 to agree to a new contract. CNBC

AROUND THE WATERCOOLER

Two economists from different camps see peril in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates from Jackson Hole by Shawn Tully

Remote workers are treating their jobs like gig-work, and it’s turning them into the most disconnected employees by Jane Thier

Circle’s CEO on the future of crypto regulation after the crypto winter and FTX’s failure in 2022 by Fortune Editors

Gen Z’s FOMO is driving them to trade more than any other generation. Are they securing their future—or driving themselves to ruin? By Paige Hagy

Zillow is a full-blown housing market bull—predicting that U.S. home prices will jump 6.5% by July 2024 by Lance Lambert

Consumers are richer than they think they are, says Bank of America. They just need to stop comparing their savings to those during lockdown by Eleanor Pringle

This edition of CEO Daily was curated by Nicholas Gordon.