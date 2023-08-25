‘Every day is another challenge’: Wells Fargo vice chair of public affairs says the bank is still on its journey to rebuilding trust

In 2016, the Los Angeles Times exposed a colossal scandal at Wells Fargo that shook the Wild West institution’s reputation to its core and landed the bank with a $3.7 billion fine.

Through top-down, high-pressure sales goals, Wells Fargo had pushed sales agents across the bank’s multiple business lines to fraudulently open accounts for millions of customers without their consent, pocketing a couple of million dollars for itself in related fees but also substantially inflating the size of its business.

The fallout from the scandal was huge. The scale of the fraud prompted the Federal Reserve to take the unprecedented step of capping the bank’s assets; more than 5,000 bankers were fired for misconduct; and the board clawed back $69 million in compensation from then-CEO John Stumpf after he resigned in the wake of the scandal.

But the drama continued. Stumpf’s replacement, Timothy Sloan, resigned in March 2019, as pressure on the bank to make amends continued. Sloan’s replacement, current CEO Charles Scharf, set about revamping the bank’s leadership, axing old executives and bringing in new blood, such as vice chairman of public affairs Bill Daley.

This week I spoke with Daley about Wells Fargo’s response to the crisis and how the fabled bank is still on the journey of rehabilitating its image and earning back stakeholder trust.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You were hired in November 2019, about three years after the scandal initially broke. What shortcomings in Wells Fargo’s response did you identify up to that point?

When [new leadership] came in, it was obvious that no meaningful action had been taken to change the dynamic [that had led to the scandal]. They weren’t transparent about what the real problems were. They weren’t transparent about the time it was going to take [to resolve]. So when we got here, very little had been done at all to correct the trust and reputation of the bank, so it was like starting at square one.

Wells Fargo ran two big marketing campaigns after the scandal, once in 2018 and again in early 2019. The 2018 campaign, ‘Re-Established,’ admitted the bank’s wrongdoing and focused on how the bank was rebuilding trust. The 2019 campaign was similar. But to hear you talk about it, Wells Fargo hadn’t really done anything tangible to rebuild trust at that point.

Well, I would say the proof was in the pudding, in a sense. That those campaigns were done, to my mind, confirms that you can’t tell a story that isn’t true. And you better not tell your story until you’re pretty confident that you can back up what you’re saying because investors, shareholders, employees—they all see through BS. So if you’re going to say what you’ve done, or what you plan to do, you better be doing it, otherwise they will call you out.

When a company suffers a crisis of trust, do you think a change of leadership is always necessary?

I think it’s pretty hard for any organization that goes through such a traumatic challenge of who they are, what they do, and how they treat people to keep the same people in place. You can’t build credibility with that.

And so the actions [Scharf] began were the basic actions of creating a new team. The leadership changes that he’s made from the top have been rather substantial: 80% of the senior executives are new, either hired from outside or moved within into new positions; 70% of the operating committee is new too.

And in our situation, it wasn’t just the sales practice piece of it. That may have been the most public piece of the challenges we’ve had. But if you look at the journey we’re on, we’re making progress on all those other things [such as the bank’s lax risk and compliance frameworks] that are as important to the strength and credibility and ability of a major bank to compete.

It sounds like a constant process. Will there ever be a time when the job of rebuilding trust is done?

No, there is no ‘mission accomplished.’ With every business today, you’re earning the trust of your customers, your investors, your communities, every day and with every transaction. So it’s not something that you will someday wake up and say, ‘Oh, my God, it’s great.’ It may be improved, which is the goal, but there’s no end.

Every day is another challenge, as with any company today, but especially when you’re as visible as we are. You have so many touchpoints for trust or reputation challenges every single day. Every single time somebody walks into a branch, you have the potential [to lose credibility]. So it’s not an easy thing, but I think we’re moving forward quite well, and I feel good about where we’re at in this long-term journey.

Eamon Barrett

eamon.barrett@fortune.com

IN OTHER NEWS

Autonomous crashes

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle unit of GM, slashed its number of robotaxis deployed in San Francisco after a fire engine responding to an emergency collided with one of the cars last week, sending the Cruise passenger to hospital. Robotaxi’s inability to respond to unpredictable, emergency situations has always been a concern for detractors opposed to San Francisco’s approval of AVs on the streets. San Francisco expanded Cruise’s license to operate just days before the crash.

Catching A.I. copyright breakers

YouTube might already have a tool available to help copyright owners catch A.I. material that infringes on their ownership rights. YouTube developed the tool, Content ID, 16 years ago in response to a lawsuit from Viacom over users uploading content that featured copyrighted material. However, the nuance of A.I.-generated content will be more challenging for Content ID to detect when a copyright violation has occurred.

Cheese and chips

A consortium of Italian cheese makers responsible for producing the popular Parmigiano-Reggiano, or parmesan, cheese is safeguarding produce from counterfeits by embedding edible computer chips inside cheese wheels. The chips, which are no bigger than a grain of salt, allow buyers to verify that the cheese is the real deal. The parmesan producers have deployed approximately 100,000 of them since last year.

The Arc of Anxiety

Millennials are in their peak years for financial uncertainty, and some are so intensely worried about their money that it’s making them depressed and keeping them up at night, Fortune’s Alicia Adamcyzk writes. According to a recent study, “financial uncertainty” across generations is at its peak among millennials and trends lower towards boomers. But that trend is not too surprising: It’s something the study authors call the “arc of anxiety.”

TRUST EXERCISE

“Times change and paradigms shift, yet our survey found some fundamental truths: Employees want to be paid well–and they want to be treated well. Based on our findings, Gen Zers might not be that different after all.”

The CFA Institute, a professional organization for financial specialists, recently conducted a global survey of Gen Z graduates and found that the younger generation’s expectations for work aren’t so different from generations before. One key difference might be an uptick in the desire to find a job with purpose, as 91% of respondents said they wanted to make a positive contribution to society through their work. But, for employers scratching their heads over how to hire and retain new talent, the fundamentals remain the same: treat your employees well, and they’ll work well.