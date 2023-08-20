A weekend guide to Washington’s Yakima Valley

While popular with outdoor adventurists, Washington state is increasingly becoming drawing more tourists for its wine regions. But compared to its popular neighbors in Oregon and Northern California (and even British Columbia to the north), Washington’s wine regions are a bit drier, if not more desert-like, similar to Paso Robles in Central California.

The Yakima Valley, located just two hours from Seattle, is a great place to start a wine adventure in the Pacific Northwest, for both expert oenophiles and anyone who just likes to try new wines, with more than 17,000 acres of vineyards. The area is also an agricultural center for the state, with lots of fruit and vegetable farms (peaches, berries, and asparagus are especially popular around here).

And if wine isn’t your jam, there is no shortage of craft breweries and cider makers to choose from; there are more than 100 breweries, distilleries, and wineries in the region. The Yakima Valley also produces approximately 75% of the country’s hops.

Here is a brief guide to how to spend a weekend or extended stay in Washington’s Yakima Valley, from where to stay to where to eat and drink.

The Yakima River Canyon, Washington. Courtesy of Patty Dirienzo for Yakima Valley Tourism

What to do

Cowiche Canyon Conservancy Trail: Once home to a railroad line, the Cowiche Canyon offers miles of flat, clearly marked, packed-gravel trails for hikers looking for anything from an easy stroll to more arduous treks. Either way, the surrounding landscapes will keep you motivated to keep walking as you pass through a lush habitat in a warm climate. You can bring dogs on the trail, and horseback riding is also available.

Yakima River Canyon Cruise: A popular activity with tourists and locals alike is to take a leisurely sail down one of the most famous sections of river in Washington state. This new eco tour sets up guests on custom-made rafts equipped with overhead shade canopies, bench seats with back support, and even a tabletop for food and drinks, which you can bring onboard with you. Approximately two hours, your tour guide will give you an in-depth lesson about the local wildlife and fauna as you gently make your way down the river—barely any ripples or waves to speak of.

The mural project depicts the many men and women who have made lasting contributions to the city of Toppenish. Courtesy of Yakima Valley Tourism

The Alignment Co: The town of Yakima has a growing number of indie boutiques in the historic district, where visitors should definitely dedicate some time. This Black-owned business first launched in Los Angeles, before coming back to the owner’s home town. This high-end specialty store prides itself on ethically sourced minerals, arts, and goods including fine jewelry and handcrafted cultural artwork from around the world with a mission to provide customers with more knowledge and history behind the goods they purchase.

Yakama Nation Cultural Center: An interesting tidbit about Yakima is that Yakima is not even really the most accurate spelling for the location. Based on extensive research conducted by the local community in the last few decades, original documents from the mid-19th century that divided up the land that belonged to the indigenous nations here previously used the spelling “Yakama,” which is how Yakama Nation identifies itself today.

You can and should learn much more about the community’s history at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, only a 15-minute drive from the town of Yakima. The museum, open to the public, boasts one of the finest Native American displays anywhere, featuring dioramas and exhibits that reveal the drama and history of the Yakama Indians. You can also schedule a visit with a tour guide, but the stories of the Yakamas are told in wall-sized poetry and murals, illustrating their connection to all aspects of local nature throughout the centuries to the present day.

At Crafted, the owners believe food should come directly from the source, when possible, and here the source is Yakima, Washington. Courtesy of Crafted

Where to eat and drink

Crafted: When Dan and Mollie Koommo opened Crafted in 2016, they did so with the mindset that food and beverages should come directly from the source, when possible, and for Crafted, the source is Yakima, Washington. And that has resonated within and beyond the local community as this downtown Yakima restaurant is regularly packed as soon as the doors open for dinner at 5 p.m. And Crafted was also a 2023 James Beard semifinalist.

E.Z Tiger: Touting a menu described to celebrate the flavors of the Pacific Rim, there is something for every palate here, and yet the menu doesn’t get out of hand with too many options. Also just as important is the cocktail menu as the bar program focuses on signature craft cocktails and alcohol0free beverages made with fresh juices and house syrups.

Freehand Cellars: This is one of the most perfect spots to pass an afternoon in the valley—or more accurately, above it. Perched on a hilltop overlooking the vineyards, the new tasting room offers plenty of seating for a leisurely tasting—from rosé to sauvignon blanc to syrah—with light bites. When weather permits, there is also plenty of outdoor seating, making it a great spot for larger groups and events.

The Gilbert Cellars tasting room located at Hackett Ranch is a hidden gem with sweeping views and lovely spaces to sip and savor indoors and out. Courtesy of Gilbert Cellars

Gilbert Cellars: As fifth generation fruit growers in the Yakima Valley (for more than 110 years), Gilbert Cellars started producing wines in 2014 and has quickly grown to produce world-class wines. Current wines you shouldn’t miss include the 2022 Vin de la Vallée, inspired by white blends from the Southern Rhone Valley in France; and the 2022 Pét-Nat rosé made from grenache grapes. The tasting room on the ranch is a hidden gem with sweeping views and lovely spaces to sip and savor, indoors and out.

Los Hernandez: Mexican-owned and operated, this humble roadside eatery is the only James Beard award-winning restaurant in the Yakima Valley. And what they do, they do best, and that is partially because they’ve stuck to doing one thing right: tamales. (The only other items on the menu are rice and beans on the side.) Visitors can come in for lunch for a couple tamales (especially the asparagus or cactus and pepperjack cheese tamales), or walk away with several dozen for events or just stocking up.

Mexican-owned and operated, Los Hernandez is the only James Beard award winning restaurant in the Yakima Valley. Courtesy of Los Hernandez

Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters: When traveling, there is always a café you find that you would make part of your morning routine if you lived nearby, and in Yakima, that is this café. Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters is an experiential concept coffee shop and roastery aiming to redefine how to savor coffee with a more indulgent, sensory experience. Some of the menu’s more indulgent offerings include a nutella latte and the “Yukon Joe” (a latte with bourbon-infused espresso and maple syrup). Breakfast items include the “bougie avocado toast” (wheat bread toasted with tomatoes, red onion, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette); a bagel with peanut butter, banana, and nutella; and the breakfast panini (sourdough bread with egg, bacon, provolone, and a choice of maple or sriracha butter).

The Outskirts Brewing Co. brings together a full restaurant as well as cocktails, large outdoor spaces, entertainment and, of course, beer. Courtesy of Outskirts Brewing Co.

Outskirts Brewing Co: Opened amid the pandemic, the owners behind the Outskirts Brewing Co. remodeled a dilapidated barn and transformed it into a modern brewery and taproom, all while incorporating original elements and materials from what was left of the standing structure. The laid-back establishment is a great place to wind down in the evening, with plenty of seating indoors and outside, and it is also family-friendly with live music often playing and local sports on televisions around the bar.

Single Hill Brewing Co: Single Hill focuses on top quality ingredients from the region to brew a diverse and evolving lineup of beers, keeping 16 taps stocked with refreshing light beers: tart and fruity sours, hoppy IPAs, and a range of classic styles. For non-beer drinkers, there are a number of local wines and ciders available, and for everyone, there are regular events (including bingo and trivia) hosted during the week.

Single Hill focuses on top quality ingredients from the region to brew a diverse and evolving lineup of beers. Courtesy of Single Hill Brewing Co.

Tieton Cider Works: Given the abundance of fresh and delicious fruit in the region, it should be a no-brainer that fruit ciders are also a specialty around here. At Tieton Cider Works, the fruit is hyper-local as it comes from the orchards planted by the same family in the 1920s, and the business now has the largest acreage of cider apples and Perry pears in the state of Washington with 55 acres. But the lineup of ciders are quite creative, from sour watermelon to lavender honey to bourbon cherry.

Two Mountain Winery: Established in 2002 and named for the nearby Mt. Adams and Mt. Rainier, Two Mountain Winery is a family-owned operation nestled in the Rattlesnake Hills. Brothers Matthew and Patrick Rawn own and operate the winery and estate vineyards, drawing on the experience of four generations who have farmed the rich soil of the Yakima Valley. The vibes here are very laid-back and relaxing, almost as if you were hanging out at your own family’s property, and you can order by the glass or taste a full flight. Reservations are not required (but encouraged), and guests are welcome to bring their own food as there is not food sold onsite (thus, the tasting room is also dog-friendly).

Sunset over the vineyards in the Red Mountain American Viticultural Area (AVA) in the Yakima Valley. Getty Images

Essencia Artisan Bakery: The wafting smell of fresh bread greets you like an old friend as you enter this brick-lined bakery and café. Perfect for a quick breakfast, the café menu includes craft coffee beverages as well as yogurt with fruit and granola, soups and sandwiches, and some of the best bread and pastries you will find in the area.

North Town Coffeehouse: While commercial travel trains no longer pass through the station (only freight trains), you can still grab a coffee here in the renovated waiting room, which now hosts an elegant coffeehouse in the spot that used to be home to the 1909 Northern Pacific Train Depot.

The Fred G. Redmon Memorial Bridge, north of Yakima. Getty Images

Where to stay

The Lodge at Canyon River Ranch: The only resort on the Yakima River, the Lodge at Canyon River Ranch offers the most private and exclusive destination getaway experience in central Washington. Located in the heart of the Yakima River Canyon, this premier resort is nestled on 80 acres of breathtaking riverfront lands. The luxurious riverside suites are even more spacious with 880 square feet, accommodating two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Condos feature a full kitchen, a living room, a washer/dryer, and a private patio or veranda.

Built by the Yakima Masons to house their temple in 1911, the Hotel Maison’s elegant edifice offers classical architectural elements with Second-Empire style and subtle hints to the overarching Masonic influence. Courtesy of Hotel Maison Yakima Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Hotel Maison Yakima Tapestry Collection by Hilton: Built by the Yakima Masons to house their temple in 1911, this elegant edifice has been remodeled inside offering modern elements in the rooms but still holding onto the classical architectural elements in the common areas. This boutique hotel is in a prime location in Yakima, within steps to all the farm-to-table restaurants, taprooms, and independent boutiques in Yakima’s historic district. Breakfast is also available onsite, and there is a business center and gym on the ground floor.