Barbie is still queen of the box office, but the Greta Gerwig smash is already planning its home video debut.

The film, which continues to top the charts, has been given a surprisingly imminent digital release of Sept. 5. Amazon is already taking pre-orders, with a price of $19.99.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been a full-fledged phenomenon for theater owners, taking in over $1 billion since its release in late July. That puts it in a elite club. To date, just 53 films have made over $1 billion (not accounting for inflation). Barbie is the biggest to be directed by a woman.

The film is expected to get some competition for the top spot this weekend with the release of Blue Beetle, though it’s unknown how widespread the appeal from that lesser-known DC comic will be.

While you’ll be able to watch Barbie from your living room in just a few weeks, you’ll have to wait a fair big longer if you’re hoping to do a “Barbenheimer” binge session with friends. Oppenheimer, which has been a box office sensation of its own, though not on the same level as Barbie, reportedly has a longer exclusive theatrical window, given director Christopher Nolan’s bargaining power with studios.

It could be as late as November before that film is available for home viewing.

Barbie and Oppenheimer, while the most unlikely of duos, have been a rejuvenating force for theaters in the post-pandemic world, bringing in many millions more than was expected and helping to offset pains caused by some summer disappointments.

Films that seemed sure-fire hits, such as Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible and The Flash all fell short of expectations.