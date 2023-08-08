Good morning!

Employee retention isn’t just an HR priority—operations teams say it’s important too.

Of the 3,500 for-profit and nonprofit organizations surveyed by consulting services firm Gallagher, 51% report that retaining talent is a top operational priority, beating outgrowing revenue or sales (47%), maintaining or decreasing overall operating costs (29%), and ensuring business continuity (24%). Retaining talent was the No. 2 priority at for-profit organizations, behind revenue growth.

Among the for-profit companies surveyed, retention was also the leading HR priority (65% listed it as a top focus for 2023), followed by attracting talent (45%), developing and training talent (40%), and creating a strong culture (34%).

Over the decade that Gallagher has tracked this data, there’s been a shift in what companies prioritize. In years past, their main focus was controlling benefits costs and keeping tabs on evolving government regulations. Now they’re focused on employee retention and improving company culture, says Rebecca Starr, area president at Gallagher’s HR consulting practice.

“Operational teammates did not say this was a top priority ten years ago. It was HR’s worry,” says Starr. “And now, it’s not an HR problem. It’s a company problem. It’s an operational challenge and a cultural challenge.”

Most organizations (78%) are increasing base salaries to retain employees. They’re also assessing variable compensation or bonus programs (40%), medical benefits (39%), and well-being initiatives (38%).

While compensation is crucial for employees deciding whether to leave a job, the report stresses that other factors, such as a lack of career advancement opportunities, uncaring or uninspiring leadership, and limited workplace flexibility, are other key consideration factors.

Similarly, a November 2022 Jobvite survey of over 1,200 HR leaders found that the top motivations for candidates seeking new jobs were getting more money (34%), the ability to work remotely (21%), career advancement opportunities (10%), and leaving a bad manager or company culture (9%).

“You need to have a good baseline of compensation and benefits offerings for [candidates] to even consider an organization,” says Starr. “But culture-driven benefits—flexible workplaces, remote work, allowing you to take some additional time off—are going to distinguish you in the market.”

And if company culture is increasingly becoming a determining retention factor, managers play an important role, Starr adds. “It’s not just an HR initiative. All managers, operational managers included, are in charge of owning the employee experience.”

Paige McGlauflin

paige.mcglauflin@fortune.com

@paidion

Reporter's Notebook

The most compelling data, quotes, and insights from the field.

The remote work revolution and decreased demand for office space has undoubtedly sent the commercial real estate sector into a tailspin. In an attempt to financially diversify, real estate firms are tempted to turn office real estate into mixed-use facilities.

But these conversations aren’t as simple as one might think, warns Rich Gottlieb, chief operating officer at Philadelphia-based commercial real estate firm Keystone. Hefty financial investments are required for renovating these spaces, and securing a loan for such conversions can be difficult. “It’s not the slam dunk that everybody thinks it is,” Gottlieb tells Fortune’s Alena Botros. “It’s not that easy, most buildings don’t work.”

Around the Table

A round-up of the most important HR headlines.

- Elon Musk promised to pay the legal fees of any X user “unfairly treated” by their employer because of their likes or posts on the platform. NPR

- About 40% of surveyed business leaders believe recent college graduates are unprepared for the workforce. Of this unconvinced group, 94% say they avoid hiring them. Insider

- Students and young workers are avoiding the oil industry despite its generous salaries due to climate concerns and worry over future job security. Wall Street Journal

- Pregnant workers may soon be able to request modified work schedules, more frequent breaks, remote work, and paid leave under a new proposition from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Reuters

Watercooler

Everything you need to know from Fortune.

Only remotely interested. Companies with fully remote options had a headcount growth of 1.9% over the past three months, while companies with strict in-person requirements only grew by 0.8%, according to new data. —Orianna Rosa Royle

Planned sickness. New research pinpoints August 24th as the most common day for workers to call in sick. February 13th, the eve of the year’s most romantic day, is the second most common sick day. —Erin Prater

Solidarity spreading. The summer of strikes could reach the three largest U.S. automakers. The United Auto Workers union, representing nearly 150,000 employees at U.S. vehicle companies, began labor negotiations in July and appears unlikely to settle on a new contract before the current one ends in September. —Marick Masters