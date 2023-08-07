Elon Musk says the fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on—he just needs an MRI first

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are divided on a lot of things—including whether their highly anticipated cage fight will really go ahead.

The tech billionaires each weighed in on the match over the weekend, giving updates on the so-called “biggest fight ever in the history of the world”.

In a series of posts to his X platform (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Musk said he had begun to physically prepare for the event, which he labeled “a civilized form of war.”

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” he revealed. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

However, the world’s richest person went on to disappoint those expecting an imminent date for his face-off with social media rival Zuckerberg, explaining that the “exact date is still in flux” as he is taking a cautious approach to the physical demands of the fight.

“I’m getting an MRI of my neck and upper back tomorrow,” Musk said. “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

Last month, he said he “might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together.”

He appeared certain, however, that the fight would be going ahead at some point in the future.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live streamed on X,” he insisted. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Zuckerberg ‘not holding his breath’

Musk’s updates came as Zuckerberg cast doubt on whether the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was serious about meeting him in the cage.

“I’m ready today,” he said on his X rival app Threads. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

The chief executive of Facebook and Instagram parent Meta added that regardless of Musk’s participation in the proposed fight, he would “continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

Zuckerberg has been on a fitness transformation over the past few years, taking up the martial art of Brazilian jujitsu during the pandemic and participating in the super intense Murph Challenge as part of his grueling exercise regime.

Musk v Zuckerberg

Musk and Zuckerberg—who between themselves control several of the world’s biggest social media platforms—publicly agreed to battle out their differences in a mixed martial arts match back in June.

The duo have been publicly critical of one another’s business decisions in recent months after Zuckerberg’s Meta launched Threads—a rival to Twitter, the platform Musk bought for $44 billion last year.

Since purchasing the site in a bid to transform it into an “everything app,” Musk’s now-private company has seen its valuation plummet by two-thirds thanks to increased debt, unpredictable leadership and an exodus of revenue-driving advertisers.

Zuckerberg has suggested Threads could be a serious contender to dethrone Twitter as a communications platform, arguing that Musk had blown his chance to establish it as the go-to conversation app.

Over the weekend, he took a swipe at Musk’s assertion that their fight would be streamed on X.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Zuckerberg asked.

For his part, Musk has lashed out at Zuckerberg and Threads, saying the platform “makes no sense” and accusing his rival of “cheating.”

Before his Twitter acquisition closed, Musk had argued that Zuckerberg held too much power in the social media world.

Interest in Threads boomed after it became available to the public—but Meta has struggled to maintain the momentum, with traffic to the site tumbling 82% in the month after its launch.