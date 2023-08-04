Threads traffic continues to spiral, now down 82% just a month after launch

Threads is seemingly coming unwound.

The latest data reports from Sensor Tower show the daily active user count for the Twitter-like social media channel have dropped 82% since its breakthrough launch on July 5, CNN reports, citing data from Sensor Tower. The numbers are as of July 31.

While people rushed to sign up for Threads when it launched, peak daily usage was 44 million. These days, fewer than 8 million return on a daily basis. And those that do are spending less time there than they used to.

The average time spent has dropped from 19 minutes at its peak to just 2.6 minutes. And instead of opening it 14 times day, current users only use it about three times.

The numbers show that the slowdown in users isn’t slowing down for the Meta property. Just two weeks ago, traffic was down 70% from Threads launch.

Twitter users have remained steady at 200 million.

Meta and Mark Zuckerberg have once again not reacted to the new numbers, but Zuckerberg addressed the initial drop-off two weeks ago, saying it was expected and he anticipates user numbers will stabilize in the coming months.

“Early growth was off the charts, but more importantly 10s of millions of people now come back daily,” he wrote. “That’s way ahead of what we expected. The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention. It’ll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we’ll focus on growing the community. We’ve run this playbook many times (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc) and I’m confident Threads is on a good path too.”