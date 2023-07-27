Generative A.I. will upend the workforce, McKinsey says, forcing 12 million job switches and automating away 30% of hours worked in the U.S. economy by 2030

Discussions of A.I. in the workforce oscillate between alarm bells of mass unemployment and fantasies of a future utopia where everyone is free to pursue their passions instead of grinding out a career. While the particulars of how generative A.I. will transform the workforce may be debatable, experts and workers alike believe that change is inevitable.

A comprehensive new report from consulting giant McKinsey tries to quantify these impending changes by examining how the mix of jobs might change over time. Crucially, McKinsey’s research reaches a point of view that has been uncommon so far in the discourse—that A.I. will not wipe out jobs in the long term. Even though the research in question “cannot definitively rule out job losses, at least in the short term.” The sectors most exposed to generative A.I. could still add jobs through 2030 but at a slower pace than previously anticipated, the report concludes.

Instead, A.I. will either change the way certain jobs are done or create an opportunity for employees in lower-paying jobs to move into high-paying ones, provided they receive adequate training. McKinsey’s report estimates 12 million people will switch careers by 2030, 25% more than it projected just two years ago. Workers will change careers for a variety of factors, only one of which is because their job may completely disappear, others will gravitate toward higher paying fields, or ones where their skills are in greater demand.

For example, healthcare, which, according to McKinsey, already has an estimated 1.9 million job openings in April, will add roughly 5.5 million new jobs through 2030. There will also be a 23% increase in demand for STEM jobs, as companies outside of the tech industry continue to integrate A.I. into their day-to-day operations. Generative A.I.’s relative competency at performing administrative tasks means demand for jobs like office support and customer service will decline 18% and 13% respectively through 2030. Foodservice can also expect a decline in demand, although at a much lower level of 2% over the same timeframe. The reduced job demand in office support roles will disproportionately affect women, while those in customer service and foodservice pose outsize risks to Black and Hispanic employees.