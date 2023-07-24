Good morning!

Layoffs are a fact of life for anyone working in corporate America. But one company has managed to avoid them for over 70 years despite the “towering inflation of the early 1980s, the stock market plunge of 2000-2001, [and] the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009,” writes Fortune’s Geoff Colvin. That company is Lincoln Electric, one of the world’s largest producers of welding equipment and supplies.

Lincoln Electric CEO Christopher Mapes tells Colvin that the company’s ability to dodge layoffs is the most visible element of an overarching philosophy of management that guides the business through financial booms and busts.

Here’s a snippet of how it works:

“The Lincoln Electric system, known internally as ‘the program,’ is radical and deceptively simple. Production employees agree to let Lincoln increase or decrease their standard 40-hour workweek within limits based on customer demand. They get paid by piecework instead of the hour and receive a year-end bonus reflecting each worker’s performance. The company, in turn, pledges not to lay them off for lack of business.

When CEOs visit Mapes to learn more, he first asks them why they want to install the Lincoln system. If it’s just to increase productivity, he says, ‘That may not be enough, foundationally, for it to survive.’”

Read the full story here.

Amber Burton

amber.burton@fortune.com

@amberbburton

Reporter's Notebook

The most compelling data, quotes, and insights from the field.

Gen Z struggles with workplace soft skills more than they do hard skills, according to some leaders.

“The ability to have conversations, make eye contact, shake hands, or eat at a table with multiple people; the types of things that are indicative of a society that is social,” Kaye Monk-Morgan, CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, told Fast Company.

Around the Table

A round-up of the most important HR headlines, studies, podcasts, and long-reads.

- A former senior director in Salesforce’s diversity unit is suing the company for racial discrimination. The employee says she was subject to different standards for promotion than her white coworkers. Insider

- DEI positions are in jeopardy just two years after the murder of George Floyd brought them to the C-suite. Thousands of companies like Disney and Netflix have parted ways with diversity executives. Wall Street Journal

- Research finds that including small doses of nature in the office improves employee sentiment, increases creativity, and leads to higher task performance. HBR

- OSHA-sanctioned standards for managing heat in the workplace will likely not be implemented anytime soon despite record-high temperatures. CNN

Watercooler

Everything you need to know from Fortune.

No more golden years. Strategy consulting group Bain & Company predicts that by 2030, 150 million more workers will be over 55. The firm attributes the shift to fewer young people in the workforce, longer lifespans, high costs of living, and boredom. —Chloe Berger

Amazon asks for returns. Some Amazon employees will be required to work in person at least three days a week starting next May, meaning employees who relocated may have to move closer to the Seattle office. —Spencer Soper, Bloomberg

Nature is healing. There might be an upside to vacant office buildings in post-remote work America: mid-block parks. Barry Sternlicht, CEO of real estate investment firm Starwood Capital Group, believes owners of lower-end office space will go out of business and leave way for “fields of grain or something.” —Will Daniel