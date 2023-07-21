Lionel Messi, certainly one of the greatest footballers of all time and quite likely the greatest of all time (or GOAT), kicks off his tenure in MLS on Friday—and it could be the biggest moment ever for the league a few years away from its 30th birthday.

Messi shocked the soccer world in June, saying he had decided to go to Miami in a complex whopper of a deal that will see him earning income not just from MLS, but corporate partners Apple and Adidas as well. Still, that’s far less than he was being offered to play in Saudi Arabia, which pursued him doggedly. (Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns over $100 million a year playing in that league.)

Whether you’re a super fan hoping to watch the GOAT or just want to see what everyone is so excited about, we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know about Messi’s Inter Miami debut.

When is Messi debuting with Inter Miami?

Messi is expected to play in Friday’s match against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup. This is an annual CONCACAF (the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) event that pits MLS teams against those from Mexico’s Liga MX.

The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET

Can I watch Messi’s Inter Miami debut for free?

Yes, but there are limitations. A Spanish-language feed of the game will stream on Univision, which can be watched over the air. There won’t be any free English-language broadcasts.

Remember, the best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

What’s the best way to watch Messi’s Inter Miami debut online?

It really comes down to two options:

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70 to $100, depending on the channels you choose. The service carries Univision, so this will also be a Spanish-language feed of the game.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is the exclusive home of MLS. To watch, you’ll need to sign up for the streaming service’s MLS Season Pass, which will give you access not only to all of Messi’s upcoming games, but all Leagues Cup matches.

How much does Apple TV+ charge for an MLS Season Pass?

An MLS Season Pass regularly runs $99, but Apple is offering a 50% discount at the moment for new Apple TV+ subscribers. And if you’ve already got AppleTV+, you can get a pass for just $39.