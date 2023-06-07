The GOAT in pink? Lionel Messi is reportedly joining David Beckham’s Miami franchise in Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi is coming to America. Fabrizio Romano, the Italian soccer journalist who has come to dominate the so-called “transfer season” where the greatest footballers change teams, tweeted on Wednesday that “the decision has been made” and Messi himself will announce his move to the MLS franchise Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, in the coming hours. It included a picture of Messi in a club polo shirt, wearing Miami’s characteristic shade of pink. “Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.”

Messi was one of the most decorated players in European football at the club level and surely in the pantheon of all-time greats with Brazil’s legendary Pele, the chain-smoking, antiestablishmentarian Dutchman Johann Cruyff, his countryman Diego Maradona, and his contemporary and great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Many consider Messi the “GOAT,” or greatest of all time, a status sealed months ago when he added the one trophy missing from his cabinet: World Cup champion, with Argentina. Now, like Pele himself did in the disco era with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, Messi looks likely to spend his sunset years in the United States.

Starting at F.C. Barcelona’s youth academy, Messi spent most of his career at the massive Spanish club before leaving in 2021 to sign with French giant, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., an indomitable force domestically since it was acquired over a decade ago by Qatar Sports Investments, an arm of the Middle Eastern state. In Europe, the 35-year-old won the most prestigious club tournament, the UEFA Champions League, four times. He was recognized as the best player in the world with a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, followed only by Cristiano Ronaldo, with five.

In the last few months, Saudi Arabia has been luring some of the biggest names in soccer with unprecedentedly expensive contracts. In December, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr which guaranteed him a reported $210 million a year. On Wednesday, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema signed with Al-Ittihad, Al Nassr’s rival in the Saudi Professional League, on a three-year deal reportedly worth more than $100 million. Chelsea midfielder and World Cup winner N’Golo Kante was also reported to be finalizing a deal with Al-Ittihad worth upwards of $100 million. The reporter was, of course, Fabrizio Romano.

Middle Eastern money in soccer goes far beyond the much-criticized Qatar World Cup where Messi was crowned champion. Saudi Arabia has gotten into the game, taking over the English Premier League’s Newcastle United in 2021. The other great Middle Eastern investor in soccer, Abu Dhabi of the UAE, has owned England’s Manchester City since 2008 and is on the verge of a historic “treble” under manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Messi at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012 in what many consider the greatest club football side of all time.

The “silly season” for Romano isn’t done yet, of course. At the same time he was breaking the Messi news, he updated the soccer world on two more major transactions: English star Jude Bellingham signing for Real Madrid and yet another Middle Eastern bid for a major European club, Sheikh Jassim of Qatar making a fifth and final bid for Manchester United, one of the crown jewels in all of sports.