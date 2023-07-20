Good morning!

Here’s a new litmus test for measuring your organization’s productivity: examine how much employees trust their employer.

New research from the human capital research firm Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4CP) finds that organizations with higher levels of trust between workers and leadership have greater productivity.

Employees at what the firm deemed high-performance companies were 11 times more likely to say they had senior leaders and managers who trusted them to do their jobs. In contrast, “just 2% of respondents from low-performance organizations strongly agreed that their senior leaders trust employees,” according to the report.

Mass layoffs, dispersed work, and high turnover are all factors thought to have led to the deterioration of trust between leaders and their reports. “Unilateral trust is directly correlated with productivity, but unfortunately, trust has eroded recently in many organizations,” says i4CP’s CEO, Kevin Oakes. And while more companies have recently used tactics like digital monitoring and return-to-office mandates to increase efficiency, some say they do little to motivate workers.

“Our research shows that has almost nothing to do with improving their output,” says Oakes, of the many organizations seeking a productivity bump by requiring employees to be in office.

A March report from professional services firm PwC found that although 79% of executives believe employee trust is high at their organizations, only 65% of employees agree. Researchers from i4CP say there are few techniques and programs CHROs can implement to create or restore a more trusting culture.

— Establish leadership training for managers specifically focused on how to model behaviors that encourage healthy workplace cultures.

— Empower HR and DEI teams to lead training on creating inclusive workplaces.

— Provide employees with clear feedback on career development, goal setting, and performance expectations.

“CHROs are uniquely positioned to not only put those programs into effect but to work with managers and employees to bridge any perception gaps,” says Oakes. “The risks of not doing so are high. Festering toxicity could become a new cultural norm, among other unintended consequences. That’s not a recipe for success.”

Amber Burton

amber.burton@fortune.com

@amberbburton

Reporter's Notebook

The most compelling data, quotes, and insights from the field.

The number of people in the U.S. with A.I. leadership titles has tripled in the past five years, according to LinkedIn. But few employers know what they’re hiring these leaders to do.

“While everyone seems to agree that companies need A.I. stewards, the nature of new technology means many are uncertain as to what that stewardship means in practice.” Vox

Around the Table

A round-up of the most important HR headlines, studies, podcasts, and long-reads.

- Companies are quick to blame the push for remote work on younger hires, but new research finds that hybrid-loving executives are often the biggest obstacle to in-person work. Wall Street Journal

- Wesleyan University announced it would end its practice of legacy admissions weeks after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action. New York Times

- The Writers Guild of America submitted a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board over claims that NBCUniversal is obstructing protestors' right to picket and their safety. Hollywood Reporter

- Call center employees are worried they'll be among the first workers A.I. will replace as employers integrate the technology into workflows. New York Times

Watercooler

Everything you need to know from Fortune.

Heat relief. Miami officials have approved new rules forcing companies to give 10-minute shade breaks and free water every two hours to employees working outside when the heat index hits 90 degrees. —AP

Funemployment. Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials list finds that top-ranking companies have one trait in common: a focus on fun. —Roula Amire

Empty desks. Things are looking worse for the office sector as remote work opportunities keep office space occupancy far below pre-pandemic levels. MSCI Real Assets Group found the sector made up the largest share of distress in the property market for the first time in five years in the second quarter. —John Gittelsohn

Back in person. Real estate accounting firm JLL reports that 1.5 million employees are under new attendance policies enacted this year, and another million expect to have stricter office protocols by January. —Jane Thier