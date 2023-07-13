Don’t bet on the A.I. boom leading to massive profits. Just look at the tech bubble of the 1990s, a top strategist warns

The large language models widely known as artificial intelligence could lead to an $800 billion opportunity, some analysts say, with companies battling it out Game of Thrones-style to carve out their position in the market. That’s why companies diving into the field are making such big bets: Microsoft recently invested $10 billion in the ChatGPT-maker OpenAI; Databricks bought the machine learning startup MosiacML for $1.3 billion; and the niche legal A.I. platform Casetext sold for $650 million to Thomson Reuters.

But despite the current buzz around A.I., the stocks of the major players in the new technology are overvalued, says Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at the investment research firm BCA Research, in a report released Wednesday.

“This year’s near-vertical rally in the A.I. seven is premised on a hope,” Joshi writes, using a new nomenclature for the stocks of Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla. “The hope is that the latest iteration of the internet boom—this time led by generative A.I.—will supercharge technology sector profits.”

He argues, however, that without a clear pathway to revenue, and eventually profits, that hope risks turning the A.I. boom into a bubble akin to the dot com bubble in the 1990s.

To avoid a similar scenario with A.I., companies would need to establish a “moat” that keeps out competitors while monetizing a new innovation, as tech companies such as Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon succeeded in doing only during the 2000s, Joshi says. He calls these companies the “Web 2.0 oligopolies.” They were able to establish a moat using the so-called network effect in which the value of a product increases as more people use it. This effect allowed Google, Meta, and Amazon to build ever-growing user bases in search, social media, and e-commerce, respectively, and then use that market dominance to squeeze out smaller competitors.

“The crucial lesson is that there is no guarantee that an innovative technology can supercharge the profits of its creator,” Joshi writes. “To supercharge its profits, the creator must have a ‘moat’ to prevent its profits being competed away.”