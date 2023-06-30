On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in a landmark decision that essentially erases race-based admission at U.S. universities. The vote was 6 to 3, with all three liberal justices dissenting.

The decision will have major impacts on universities, which for the past few decades have tried to diversify their student bodies by allowing race to be considered as a factor for admission. But the ramifications will go far beyond higher education, and major U.S. companies will also be dramatically affected.

Universities are likely to become less diverse over time, and that directly impacts the talent pool available to American businesses. Experts also say that the court could be receptive in the future to similar cases targeting race-based initiatives at private companies, with no shortage of cases attempting to erode race-based candidate considerations in corporate America.

“There are people waiting to take the words of the ruling and bring carry-on cases in a different context,” Debo P. Adegbile, a former member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights who currently chairs the anti-discrimination practice at the law firm WilmerHale, previously told Fortune.

We reached out to a collection of Fortune 500 companies including the top 50, as well as those that previously asked the Supreme Court to uphold affirmative action, for comment on its decision. Here’s how they responded.

Johnson & Johnson

“Johnson & Johnson believes a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce and environment enables the delivery of positive business outcomes and cultivates innovation, which benefits the patients we serve. The values of diversity, equity and inclusion have long been part of our culture and are rooted in Our Credo. We hire and advance individuals strictly on merit, based on the skills and competencies most needed by our business now and for the future. We also believe higher education plays a significant role in creating equitable opportunities for individuals to reach their full potential and in developing the diverse talent that corporations need to thrive. We recognize the tremendous value of equitable access to educational opportunities that permit individuals to reach their full potential and we remain steadfast in our commitment to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce and environment.”

Wells Fargo

“As a company, we are committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion both inside our company and in the communities where we live and work. We also believe having diverse representation and perspectives, equity, and inclusion across the bank are critical to our ability to serve the evolving needs of our colleagues, customers, and communities.”

Microsoft

“Microsoft will continue to support legal practices throughout our talent motions that help build diverse workforces, foster innovation and serve business and customer needs. We remain committed to strengthening a culture of inclusion, and it is our hope and expectation that universities and learning institutions remain committed to creating critical skilling opportunities for students of marginalized identities.”

General Motors

“GM remains committed to fostering a culture that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion and will continue our work to cultivate a pipeline of talent that reflects our customers and the communities in which we live and work.”

Amazon

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company believes in the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, and remains committed to inspiring and enabling students from underrepresented groups to pursue fulfilling careers at Amazon. They added the company will investigate the potential impact of any legal decisions on their programs and adjust as necessary to comply with the law.

Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of TIAA

“This morning was emotional, but what I do know is that talent is created equally, opportunity is not. And so we will all do our part to make sure that every young talent knows that they can achieve their full potential in this country. We know we still have work to do, but joy comes in the morning.” – Speaking at Essence Fest on June 29

Salesforce

“Today’s decision regarding race-conscious admissions is a setback for equality. Our commitment to equality doesn’t waver, and we will continue to work toward our representation goals, regardless of today’s ruling.”

Enrique Lores, CEO of HP

“HP prides itself on fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. It has long been a key driver of our success, and we will not waver from these values.

“I believe that building a workforce and a workplace that celebrates broader perspectives and experiences is not only the right thing to do, it’s also a business imperative. It’s how we attract the top talent in our field, and it’s how we innovate for our customers.

“HP’s commitment to diversity opened doors for me that I never thought possible. It’s what gave me the opportunity to come to the United States as an engineering student from Spain almost 35 years ago. And it has brought so many of us from so many backgrounds together, knowing that we will be represented, respected, and supported in our career journey. That’s who we are as a company, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing to build on our progress.” – (via LinkedIn)

Biogen

“Biogen is committed to our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, which include several programs aimed at fostering a more diverse talent pipeline. These include educational support for underrepresented and underserved students to Biogen Foundation programs that promote equity to engaging with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. (You can find more on these in our ESG Report.)

“We hope colleges, education policymakers and institutions will work together to find alternative paths forward to ensure that all students in the United States have equitable opportunities and access to higher education. We believe having diversity of backgrounds, ethnicities, experiences, and thoughts strengthens us as an organization and is absolutely essential to tackling complex scientific and societal challenges.”

Fortune will continue to update this story with more responses