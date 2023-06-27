You’ve probably heard of “quiet quitting”—the trend that saw employees doing the bare minimum of work and silently checking out of jobs they didn’t enjoy but financially needed.

Now, employees are doing the complete opposite and “loud quitting”, according to Gallup’s 2023 State of the Global Workplace Report.

As the name suggests, workers are “actively disengaged” on the job and not afraid to show it. Unlike quiet quitters, “loud quitters” are acting out their unhappiness on their way out.

“These employees take actions that directly harm the organization, undercutting its goals and opposing its leaders,” Gallup explained. For example, by bad-mouthing their boss on LinkedIn before swiftly handing in their notice.

What’s more, Gallup examined data from over 122,416 workers and found that around 18% of employees worldwide (about one in five) are doing exactly that—”loudly” tossing in the towel.

Loud quitters are disrupting the company

Whereas “quiet quitters” silent disengagement can impact a company’s culture in the long term, “loud quitters” are far more immediately dangerous.

Not only are they dramatically quitting their jobs while vocalizing their negative sentiments about their former employer, but they’re also dragging down those around them before they leave.

“They aren’t just unhappy at work. They are resentful that their needs aren’t being met and are acting out their unhappiness,” Gallup noted. “Every day, these workers potentially undermine what their engaged coworkers accomplish.”

The harmful actions of “loud quitters” has the ability to both disrupt and damage businesses: Those working for the firm may be impacted by the wave of detrimental distractions and increased turnover, meanwhile prospective new hires will undoubtedly see any derogatory online comments made by disgruntled workers.

This behavior signals major organizational risk and should not be ignored by leaders, according to Gallup. They estimated that disengagement in the workplace costs the global economy $8.8 trillion.

Why workers are “loud quitting”—and what leaders can do about it

Employees may loud quit for several reasons, including being unsuitable for their role or unengaged by their manager.

“At some point along the way, the trust between employee and employer was severely broken,” Gallup wrote. “Or the employee has been woefully mismatched to a role, causing constant crises.”

But management is largely to blame, with 70% of team engagement attributable to the manager, according to the report.

“Poor management leads to lost customers and lost profits, but it also leads to miserable lives,” Gallup explained while adding that “having a job you hate is worse than being unemployed”.

While outlining what sets engaged employees apart from their disengaged peers, Gallup found that the employees who thrive are those who find their work meaningful, know why their work matters and feel connected to their team.

So leaders should help their workers find purpose in their work, feel proud of the work they do and take ownership of their performance, by discussing their goals and priorities.

Employees also revealed that they value talking openly with their manager, having more autonomy to be creative, and having a fair shot at being promoted.