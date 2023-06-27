It’s time to make your childhood dreams come true, because Barbie’s DreamHouse has mysteriously appeared high in the hills of Malibu—and you can stay overnight.

The listing on Airbnb has been posted by none other than Ken himself, who says that while Barbie is “away” this summer she has handed over the keys to her kingdom.

Bookings for the giant pink property—complete with a life-sized pool, workout area and ocean views—will open on July 17 for a single night stay.

The listing adds the dream sleepover for two guests is free, explaining: “Ken’s thing is beach, not math.”

The Airbnb post comes as the viral marketing campaign for the Barbie movie continues to ramp up ahead of the film’s debut on July 21.

Children’s toy brand and Barbie maker Mattel has enjoyed renewed interest since the Greta Gerwig-directed movie was announced—resulting in a flurry of new brand collaborations and merchandise being announced.

Among the launches include a themed X-box console, a shoe collection with footwear brand Aldo, a collaboration with homeware designer brand Ruggable, official Barbie skates from Impala, as well as toothbrushes, suitcases and more.

Marketeers for the movie have also moved into the experience market, with Warner Bros set to host a Barbie Boat Cruise in Boston at the end of June.

Entering dreamland

How much of Barbie‘s reported $100 million budget is being devoted to marketing initiatives like the DreamHouse remains to be seen—and when it comes to the Airbnb listing there’s also a twist.

Although the house is decked out in the “iconic” pink of the fictional doll character—brought to life in the film by Margot Robbie—it’s actually her male counterpart Ken playing host.

The DreamHouse has been decorated “Ken’s Way” with the bedroom decked out in cowboy paraphernalia and a rollerblade rink added to the outside space.

The listing explains Ken—played by Ryan Gosling in the movie—has added “a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse.”

The DreamHouse offer is also not a competition, the listing explicitly states, people merely need to log in to Airbnb at 10 a.m. PDT on July 17 to be in with a chance to book one of the two stays on offer.

While staying at the property—which is based on the famous Mattel doll house design—guests can also enjoy a couple of Ken’s favorite activities.

These include “learning a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor or performing a sunset serenade on Ken’s guitar”, “taking a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe” and “challenging their fellow guests to a ‘beach off'”—which seems to be simply sunbathing.

And whoever manages to land the DreamHouse stay will also be taking home some of that famous merch, with the listing adding the guests will be “taking home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.”

It’s not the first time the creators behind the Barbie movie have given a glimpse into how much work it takes to bring a toy house to life. Margot Robbie showed Architectural Digest around the DreamHouse set, revealing everything from a multi-story slide to an intricately designed wardrobe.

About the house

The house is built across three different floors and has a slide leading from the first floor to the ground floor lawn.

In the middle of the property is a disco-themed roller rink, overlooking an infinity pool, outdoor sofa area and Malibu beach.

Ken’s bedroom opens up onto the lawn and pool, and is kitted out with cowboy-themed decor as well as a wardrobe ready to be raided by the guests.

An outdoor gym and pink-covered barbecue station is in the garden, as well as a rooftop hangout spot with a telescope to look out over the ocean.

Of course Barbie has no need to eat while she’s in residence so there is no fully-functioning kitchen on the site, but thankfully for the Airbnb guests catering comes with the trip.

The roller rink—with a disco ball hanging overhead—looks out over the sea and has a light-up floor and DJ booth ready for guests to dance the night away.