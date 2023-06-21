The 2023 Best Workplaces in Texas offer inclusion and balance

The best workplaces are those where everyone, regardless of identity, background, or job role, feels welcome and included.

Being made to feel welcome when joining a company is a key employee experience during times of economic turmoil. Great Place To Work® research shows that if all employees feel welcomed to new teams, a company has stronger performance during a recession.

For employees on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, 96% of employees reported feeling welcomed when joining the company. For these companies, 94% of employees reported having pride in their organization and 94% also said they could take time off when needed.

For employees at these companies, when they feel proud of their organization they are:

—2.3 times more likely to stay

—2.1 times more likely to report a great workplace

—5.9 times more likely to recommend their employer

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity, and innovation—essentials in this economy.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty.”

Who made the list

Great Place To Work developed the Best Workplaces in Texas list by analyzing surveys from companies that employee 7.5 million people in the U.S. Of the 1.3 million surveys collected, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the list and these rankings are based on their feedback.

Companies with more than 1,000 employees were considered for the large category on the list. Companies with 10 to 999 employees were eligible for the small- and medium-sized category.

Here are the companies atop the list of large Texas companies:

1. David Weekley Homes

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3. Camden Property Trust

4. Vizient

5. Ryan, LLC

Here are the top small- and medium-sized employers in Texas:

1. PMG

2. Credera

3. Pariveda

4. Continued

5. Embark LLC

What employees said

As part of the survey, employees were able to answer two open-ended questions about their experience in the workplace. Here’s what it sounds like when an employee is experiencing a high-trust culture:

“The culture here is differentiated. We actually care about each other and enjoy each other. Our organization cares most about the well-being of our people and continues to find ways to enhance our benefits rather than cutting them at every turn to save money. It makes me feel safe … I don’t come to work feeling vulnerable, wondering if today is the day they bring me into a room with a bunch of people and eliminate us. I have never felt that way here. I know if I’m doing a good job I will be recognized for that work. I also know that there are no ulterior motives or agendas lingering in the background. We are very open about our goals, about our opportunities for improvement and we are all working together to move the needle.”

—Employee at Texas Health Resources, No. 6, large category

What you can learn

These winning companies offer lessons in creating high performance culture, a priority for every business in 2023. Here are the top takeaways:

1. Cultivate pride. With nine in 10 employees at winning workplaces feeling proud of their organization, pride is an essential piece of the best workplace cultures. Pride is also a top driver of business results from employee retention to overall positive experience of the workplace.

2. Offer flexibility. Flexibility is a top priority for many organizations focused on well-being in 2023. At winning companies, 94% of employees say they can take time off when necessary. When employees can take time off, they have 10% higher odds of staying with the company long-term.

3. Create an inclusive environment for all. For the Best Workplaces in Texas, a warm welcome is a top experience for employees. When employees feel welcome, they are 1.4 times more likely to recommend their company to friends and family.

How to make the list

Think your company deserves special recognition? Get started here to become eligible for next year’s Best Workplaces™ honors.

Ted Kitterman is a content manager with Great Place To Work®.