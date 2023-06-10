Pernod Ricard’s newest wine is arriving in the U.S. just in time for rosé season

Late last year, Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in Château Sainte Marguerite, a family-owned estate making premium Provençal rosés made with grenache, cinsault, and vermentino grapes.

Now known as Sainte Marguerite en Provence, the brand is launching in the U.S. this summer, just in time for rosé season as the pink-hued wine continues to see its popularity grow among American consumers.

According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the rosé wine market was projected to grow 70% in the U.S. between 2020 and 2024, and still (not counting sparkling) rosé growth is outpacing the total still wine category at a compound annual growth rate of 19% versus 18%, respectively. While the domestic rosé market is growing as well as interest from other rosé-producing regions—Italy and Spain, especially—French rosé, alone, makes up 50% of U.S. rosé sales. And Provence is by far France’s largest AOC (“Appellation d’origine contrôlée,” the official designation for respective wine regions in the country).

According to Pernod Ricard management, what drew the French liquor conglomerate’s attention and interest was the family history behind Sainte Marguerite en Provence, characterized by passion, high standards, and a vision for Provençal wines.

The winery and vineyards of Sainte Marguerite en Provence in La Londe-les-Maures, France. Courtesy of Sainte Marguerite en Provence

Château Sainte Marguerite was founded in 1977 by Brigitte and Jean Pierre Fayard. The couple acquired the seven hectares (17.3 acres) of vineyards around La Londe les Maures, Provence.

The self-taught winemakers recognized the potential of Provence’s rosé wines decades before the market exploded the way it has today, with an uncompromising commitment to quality. Eventually the operation became a family business once the couple’s four children were old enough to take part, with each taking on roles of their own, from winemaking to business management to marketing and design. For example, the family restored the property’s farmhouse, surrounded by palm trees, which became the emblem of its domaine.

Today’s Sainte Marguerite en Provence’s vineyards and land is spread over approximately 200 hectares (494 acres), composed of 11 parcels spread over 22 kilometers (14 miles). And this diversity among the terroir leads to a complex aromatic palette for the wines. The house also stresses a commitment to organic viticulture since 2003; production is 100% vegan (with zero animal byproducts) and the house uses zero fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides across its vineyards.

The Symphonie Rosé by Sainte Marguerite en Provence. Courtesy of Sainte Marguerite en Provence

Launching with the 2022 vintage, the new Sainte Marguerite en Provence portfolio consists of two premium wines: “Symphonie” and “Fantastique.”

Ideal for any summer day at the beach, by the pool, or simply at home on the deck (or inside with air conditioning), the Symphonie is a fresh, organic wine oozing finesse, with a zesty mouthfeel and tasting notes of white peach and citrus. And it pairs well with a variety of flavors, from green asparagus roasted in olive oil to grilled prawns in pepper coconut milk purée and Thai basil oil.

The Fantastique Rosé is touted to be the only organic Cru Classé in Côtes de Provence, a very special designation for wines from the region. Made from the best parcels within the house’s vineyards, this cuvée is both balanced and structured, with tasting notes of peach, pear, and citrus as well as floral aromas. The Fantastique pairs well with seafood, especially, such as oysters, sea urchin, and lobster. (Consider a high-low food and wine pairing for your lobster rolls.)

The Sainte Marguerite en Provence Symphonie will have a suggested retail price of approximately $30 per bottle, while the Fantastique will have a suggested retail price of $46 per bottle.