Lionel Messi says he’s coming to America—and he may be getting one of the most lucrative deals in soccer to do so.

“May” is a key word, though. Despite Messi telling two sports dailies in Barcelona “I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami,” the star has yet to finalize a formal agreement. Based on media reports, though, that deal is set to be a whopper. The superstar will earn income not just from MLS, but Apple and Adidas as well, according The Wall Street Journal and The Athletic, both citing anonymous sources.

Messi would reportedly receive a percentage of all new subscriptions to MLS Season Pass. Apple, last year, became the exclusive home to the league for the next 10 years in a $2.5 billion deal that covers 100 countries. The games will air on Apple TV+.

Adidas, the reports say, will give Messi a portion of the profits from MLS merchandise sales. Adidas makes the kits for all of the league’s 29 teams.

This would apparently be on top of the company’s existing sponsorship deal with Messi. Adidas has sponsored him for the past 17 years and in 2017 signed him to a lifetime contract.

The Journal also says the contract will give Messi the option to buy a stake in Inter Miami when he decides to retire.

The Athletic in its story, however, noted that its sources “warned that confidence in a deal with Messi has fluctuated week to week and even day to day.” So while there are plenty of carrots and even Messi has indicated he will sign with MLS and Inter Miami, things have not yet been finalized, something MLS confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday.

MLS seemingly made such an unprecedented offer to Messi in hopes of keeping him away from Saudi Arabia, which has been pursuing him doggedly—and whose bankroll, from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which now controls four teams in the league, is far beyond that of any other league. (Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns over $100 million a year playing in the Kingdom.)

Messi’s first choice was to return to Barcelona, where he rose to fame, but when it became apparent that club couldn’t afford him, MLS became an option.

Should the deal with Inter Miami be finalized, Messi could begin playing as early as July 21, when the team faces Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.