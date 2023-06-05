CEO: Brian Chesky

Revenue: $8.4 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 40.2%

Profit: $1.9 billion

Profit % change YoY: Loss to profit

Lululemon, No. 461

The athletic apparel company expanded its global retail footprint with 81 net new stores, including 31 in China.

CEO: Calvin McDonald

Revenue: $8.1 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 29.6%

Profit: $854.8 million

Profit % change YoY: -12.4%

EQT, No. 487

The Pittsburgh-based energy company more than doubled revenue in 2022 almost entirely due to higher energy prices, as dollar sales increased 78% despite only a 4.4% increase in annual volume.

CEO: Toby Rice

Revenue: $7.5 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 144.6%

Profit: $1.8 billion

Profit % change YoY: Loss to profit

Skechers, No. 488

The maker of the famously and intentionally uncool sneakers had its second consecutive year of record revenue on the back of well-rounded global performance, which accounted for 59% of its total sales.

CEO: Robert Greenberg

Revenue: $7.4 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 18%

Profit: $373 million

Profit % change YoY: -49.7%

Knight-Swift Transportation, No. 490

The freight company saw its less-than-truckload segment, which transports smaller quantities of goods from different vendors on the same truck, more than double, contributing an additional $673.2 million to the top line compared to 2021.

CEO: David Jackson

Revenue: $7.4 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 23.9%

Profit: $771.3 million

Profit % change YoY: 3.8%

SVB Financial Group, No. 491

Silicon Valley Bank became the face of present-day economic uncertainty after the biggest bank run in U.S. history saw it lose $42 billion worth of deposits in a single day.

CEO: N/A, absorbed by First Citizens Bank

Revenue: $7.4 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 22.8%

Profit: $1.7 billion

Profit % change YoY: -8.8%

Par Pacific Holdings, No. 492

Energy company Par Pacific leaped up 142 spots on the Fortune 1000 after executing a $2.5 billion turnaround of its petroleum refining business, which saw the division, and the company as a whole, go from a loss to a profit.

CEO: William Pate

Revenue: $7.3 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 55.4%

Profit: $364.2 million

Profit % change YoY: Loss to profit

Albermarle Corporation, No. 493

The manufacturer of lithium compounds and flame retardant chemicals had the biggest revenue increase of any chemical company in 2022, jumping from $3.3 billion to $7.3 billion.

CEO: Kent Masters

Revenue: $7.3 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 120%

Profit: $2.7 billion

Profit % change YoY: 2,075%

Watsco, No. 495

Wholesale heating and cooling equipment distributor Watsco continued its growth trajectory, with revenue up just shy of $1 billion in 2022.

CEO: Albert Nahmad

Revenue: $7.3 billion

Revenue % change YoY: 15.8%

Profit: $601.2 million

Profit % change YoY: 43.5%

ServiceNow, No. 499

Workflow software company ServiceNow inched onto the list for the first time as remote work drove demand for its products.