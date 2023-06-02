As Pride Month kicks off, Fortune invited Scott Domann, chief people officer at the meditation app Calm, to discuss how the company supports LGBTQ employees in the workplace with a focus on mental health.

“Encouraging open dialogue around mental health within the workplace should be a priority when establishing company culture to make sure employees feel safe expressing their worries and anxieties,” he told Fortune via email.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Fortune: What mental health training do you offer managers to better support LGBTQ employees?

Scott Domann: A key part of our manager experience is our “mindful manager” training, which includes learning to lead a diverse employee base. This training provides discussions and tools specifically focused on cultivating a sense of belonging, understanding mental health and well-being needs, and leading with empathy.

What related mental health benefits do you offer employees at Calm?

We are continually evaluating the support we offer employees to ensure it meets the needs of our entire workforce:

– We offer companywide mental health days to disconnect from work.

– We have Zoom-free work days to give our team a breather from back-to-back meetings.

– We provide access to Calm for employees and five dependents.

How can people leaders create an inclusive, mentally healthy space for LGBTQ employees?

Provide mental health resources. Fifty percent of LGBTQ employees wish their employer offered a mental health solution to address stress, anxiousness, and sleep issues. Also, provide a safe place to decompress, like self-care break rooms, or an employee resource group for LGBTQ employees to connect with others going through similar experiences.

LGBTQ employees who feel they have a manager that cares for their mental health are 20% less likely to feel trapped in their work and are three times less likely to leave their job, according to a recent study conducted by Calm Business.

Paolo Confino

paolo.confino@fortune.com

@paolo1000_

A study conducted by Wells Fargo economists suggests that a state’s level of LGBTQ representation is directly correlated with its economic growth rate, even when accounting for historical disparities in employment growth and unemployment rates.

“Results show that a one percentage point increase in the LGBT representation ratio is associated with 0.5 percentage points of stronger GSP [gross state product] growth per annum between 2010 and 2019, everything else equal.”

- The summer internship season comes with new nepo babies. Wall Street Journal

- U.S. factories are "labor hoarding," according to a report from ISM Manufacturing. Bloomberg

- The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that unions can be held liable for damages that occur during a strike. New York Times

- Employers say they're prioritizing improving health insurance offerings over cutting benefits costs. Mercer

Entry-level A.I. After months of experimenting with ChatGPT, a team of managers at hedge fund Campbell & Co. found it best suited for grunt work usually assigned to entry-level employees. —Justina Lee, Saijel Kishan

Performance culture. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says the company had strong first quarter results because it “reignited [its] performance culture by focusing on productivity, operational excellence, and profitability.” —Eleanor Pringle

Retirement surge. From accounting to nursing, many industries face a wave of early retirements that they’re struggling to backfill. —Christopher Rugaber

A.I. pay cut. Just under 80% of people say they’re concerned that workplace A.I. adoption could lead to pay cuts, according to a survey from background check provider Checkr. —Jane Thier