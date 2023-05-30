Tech ·Mark Cuban

NBA fans on Twitter give Mark Cuban a brutal nickname after he asked a question about pirated streaming

May 30, 2023, 3:05 PM UTC
Twitter has a new name for Mark Cuban.
Mark Cuban has always had something of a love/hate relationship with Twitter users. A question he posed during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, though, has amped up their ire once again.

The Dallas Maverick’s owner on Monday threw a question out to the Twitter-sphere: “Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now.  Who is watching on a pirated stream. I’m curious how prevalent it is.”

It wasn’t long before Twitter did its thing and “Narc Cuban” began trending.

Cuban was at one time the majority owner of cable network AXS TV and HDNet Movies, but he sold those in 2019 to Anthem Sports and Entertainment. The billionaire didn’t offer any additional insight into his tweet.

The billionaire has never been shy to express his opinions, though, especially on Twitter. In the past, he has slammed Donald Trump over the then president’s comments on NFL players protesting during the national anthem. Cuban has also teased political ambitions, claiming in 2015 he could beat both Trump and Hillary Clinton.

He has also been fined around $1.9 million in the past for 14 incidents relating to public reprimands of NBA referees and the league in general.

