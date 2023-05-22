Apple could be about to dive deeper into generative AI. The Cupertino-based tech giant has posted job listings for at least a dozen positions that focus on machine learning. TechCrunch reports the job postings first appeared on April 27.

“AI represents a huge opportunity to elevate Apple’s products and experiences for billions of people globally,” reads one job listing. “You will be leveraging innovative Generative models to build fundamental applications on top of Apple’s most advanced technologies, while developing your expertise in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR).”

Apple has been slower than its tech peers to rush towards an AI future. (And just days ago, it clamped down on employees using ChatGPT for fear of corporate secrets accidentally leaking out.)

Tim Cook, in the company’s most recent earnings call, deflected direct comment on how Apple might use generative AI, saying, “we don’t comment on product roadmaps. I do think it’s very important to be deliberate and thoughtful in how you approach these things. And there’s a number of issues that need to be sorted, as is being talked about in a number of different places. But the potential is certainly very interesting. … We view AI as huge and we’ll continue weaving it in our products on a very thoughtful basis.”

While generative AI hasn’t shown up in Apple products, the company does currently use machine learning in its products, specifically for features such as fall detection, crash detection and heart monitoring.

In its job listings, Apple says it’s looking for people who are “excited about how latest advances in this field could transform the way people communicate, create, connect and consume media.”