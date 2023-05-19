Hold off on ambience if you bought your candles from Target.

The retailer has recalled nearly 5 million candles after learning the glass jar that contains them can crack or break during use, resulting in possible lacerations or burns to consumers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Target has received 137 reports of jars breaking in various Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick candles.

Six injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the candles and return them to their nearest Target for a full refund. Shoppers can also request a pre-paid return label to handle the matter via mail.

The candles were sold from August 2019 through March of this year, for prices ranging from $3 to $20. More than 35 varieties of the candle were included in the recall. The jars feature an older skeleton key on their label and include both traditional and wood wick candles.

It has been a busy year for recalls. The auto industry has been especially affected, with the government calling for the recall of 67 million airbag inflators earlier this month, as well as safety actions on the part of Ford and BMW.

Among consumer goods, EzriCare eye drops were recalled in February after being linked to 55 bacterial cases in 12 states. And in January, Fisher Price warned parents to stop using its Rock ‘n Play Sleeper after it was linked to over 100 baby deaths.