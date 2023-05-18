Circle K is getting into the wine business.

The national convenience store has rolled out a new line of vino, introducing 13 different varietals. Prices will start at $8.

“Our wines are curated specifically for customers seeking both quality and convenience,” said Sophie Provencher, senior vice president, global merchandising at Circle K in a statement. “By expanding into this category, we are diversifying our adult beverage offering with an exclusive, exceptional wine experience for our Circle K customers at a great price point for everyday occasions.”

The Sunshine Bliss line of wines will be priced under $8 per bottle and will consist of seven different offerings: a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Pinot Grigio, a Chardonnay, a Moscato, Peach and Strawberry.

That line is available for purchase now in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

The upscale Fine Wines collection from the chain will offer a Sauvignon Blanc, a Pinot Grigio, a Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and a red blend, with prices ranging from $10 to $25.

Those wines are available in over 900 stores across 17 states, but will expand, Circle K says.

A convenience store launching its own line of wines might sound odd, but Circle K is just the latest in non-traditional businesses to lean into cabs and pinots. Five years ago, Target launched its own line of Rose, charging $5 a bottle. The next year, it launched a branded Sangria. Walmart has its own $11 bottles. And Trader Joe’s, of course, has sold its low-priced wines (once known as Two-buck Chuck, though the price has increased since then) for years.

The move comes as the wine industry has seen two years of negative growth in the U.S. since the heart of the pandemic.