One of the business challenges with climate change is that it’s too often considered a long-term threat. But the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will warn later this morning that global warming is, in fact, a very short-term reality.

That means it’s time for CEOs to reflect on the role of climate, Dr. Christopher Hewitt, WMO director of climate services, told me in Geneva.

“You need to understand the baseline to see how vulnerable you are,” he said. “Large events such as El Nino and La Nina drive weather and climate—factoring them in makes you more resilient.”

As a first step, he suggested companies hire meteorologists or even appoint a “chief climate officer,” or contact meteorological services such as the National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center.

“It is already happening,” he said of CEOs and other executives contacting him. “They want to understand the impact of how climate is varying, and what factors affect them in the years to come.

Such exchanges will allow business to make “no regret decisions,” such as a theme park climate-proofing its attractions or an energy company forecasting returns of hydro or solar installations.

“There has risks, but there are ways to turn them into opportunities,” he said.

TOP NEWS

A.I. hearing

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified Tuesday at a collegial U.S. Senate hearing on new A.I. technologies. He called for greater regulation, including a licensing regime for new A.I. models. Yet Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn notes that Altman’s support for controls may not be entirely altruistic; large, established companies can more easily comply with new rules than their smaller competitors.

Home Depot sales

Home Depot predicted on Tuesday that its annual sales will decline this year for the first time since 2009 as the pandemic-era boom in home improvement fades. The retailer reported $37.3 billion in quarterly revenue, a 4.2% decline year-on-year and lower than analyst expectations. Home Depot shares fell 2% on Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal

Hallucinations

Baidu’s CEO told analysts Tuesday that the company would make sure its ChatGPT competitor doesn’t “hallucinate” on “sensitive” topics. China’s regulators have proposed rules on generative A.I. that demand that models go through a security review and promote “socialist core values”—which may be a problem for A.I. models known for making up details. Nikkei Asia

AROUND THE WATERCOOLER

