Eight months after his mother, the longer-serving monarch in the U.K’s history, was laid to rest, King Charles III will formally take the throne this Saturday. The coronation is certain to be a momentous event, filled with pomp and circumstance, but it could also be the first big test on the popularity of Britain’s new ruler.

Millions will line the streets to observe the event and hundreds of millions more will watch on television around the world. American audiences are going to have to wake up early to watch Charles be crowned. Here are the details about how to watch the coronation and the timeline for activities.

When is King Charles’ coronation?

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will take place on May 6. The service itself will begin at 6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. in London).

Live coverage, however, will begin much earlier on networks and other channels.

Who is attending King Charles III’s coronation?

It’s a pared back coronation, at least compared to the size of Queen Elizabeth’s. In 1953, over 8,000 people attended that ceremony. For King Charles, the number is expected to be closer to 2,000. That will include monarchs from several countries, including Denmark, Spain and Monaco, and many foreign leaders (though U.S. president Joe Biden is not expected to attend, sending First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in his place).

Prince William and Prince Harry will also be in attendance. And while Kate Middleton will be at the ceremony, Megan Markle has opted to stay home. Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal, but he will be at the event. His ex-wife, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson was not invited.

Andrew Parker Bowles, the ex-husband of queen consort Camilla, will be in the audience, however, as will 850 community and charity representatives

Is the coronation a religious service?

Technically, it is. The coronation sees the king “anointed, blessed, and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury on behalf of the Church of England

What’s the schedule of activities for King Charles’ coronation?

It’s a long day for both the monarch and the people who want to catch a glimpse of history in person. Viewing areas along the procession route will open at 1:00 a.m. ET and people will begin lining up for those hours, perhaps days, in advance. Here are other key times to note:

4:30 a.m. ET – Heads of state and members of the British royal family will being to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

5:20 a.m. ET – King Charles begins his journey to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach along the route (which is notably shorter than the one his mother took)

6:00 a.m. ET – Coronation ceremony will begin. Charles is expected to be anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, given the royal robe, orb, ring and septre, before the St. Edward’s Crown is placed on his head.

After Charles’ coronation, Camilla will be crowned. The ceremony will last 2 hours.

8:00 a.m. ET – King Charles and Queen Camilla will enter the Gold State Coach, a 200-year old vehicle his mother rode in from her coronation (a ride she described as “horrible” due to its bumpiness) and return to Buckingham Palace. That will take approximately 30 minutes.

9:15 a.m. ET – Members of the royal family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet their subjects and watch a fly-over by military aircraft.

Queen Elizabeth II rides in the Gold State Coach in 1952. The eight horse-drawn carriage used by the British Royal Family was commissioned in 1760. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Can I watch King Charles’ coronation if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Easily! Major television networks will cover the coronation live Saturday morning. The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free (without a cable subscription) on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream King Charles’ coronation live online for free?

There are several options to watch the coronation online, many of which have free trials.

BBC

Live streaming of BBC News coverage is available at the BBC website. The BBC YouTube channel is also likely to stream coverage.

Sky News

You can live stream coverage via the service’s website or YouTube.

ITV News

Live streaming of ITV News is available via the ITV News website or YouTube.

ABC

You can log into ABCNews.com to watch the coronation. The ABC News Facebook page and ABC News Live may also carry the address.

CBS

CBS News Live, the network’s online streaming news service, will carry the coronation. You should also be able to watch on the CBS News Facebook page. And the CBS News livestream on YouTube will carry the ceremony as well.

FOX

You can either log into Fox.com to watch the address or use the Fox Now app.

NBC

Free options include NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and the NBC News app, which will all simulcast the coronation.

CNN

Video coverage will stream on the CNN.com homepage and can be watched on the CNNGo streaming service. (You’ll need to log in with your cable or satellite subscription for that service, though.)

MSNBC

Watch the address on the networks’ Website. (Sign-in required.)

Fox News

Live coverage should be available at FoxNews.com, but you’ll need to sign-in first.

