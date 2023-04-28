From politics and sports to advertising pitches, we are obsessed with winning.

When quotes like “second place is the first loser” and “winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing”, winning becomes the yardstick by which we measure our worth.

It’s why two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s eye-opening speech about the reality of success has been so refreshing for many.

After being asked whether the Milwaukee Bucks’ season was a “failure” after their shock first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat—following being knocked out of last season’s Conference semi-finals—he quipped back: “Do you get a promotion every year, in your job?”

“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?”



Antetokounmpo’s analogy of a job promotion opens the way to a profound meditation on how people view success (and with it, failure) in sports and life generally.

“It’s not a failure. It’s steps to success.”

It’s easy to forget when cheering on the world’s number one athletes from the podium stand that they are actually just like regular workers. But like in the real world, making it to the top of a sport realistically takes “multiple steps”—and as Antetokounmpo points out, this takes time.

“Every year you work, you work towards something, towards a goal, which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family, provide a house for them, or take care of your parents,” the Greek-born basketball sensation continued. “You work towards a goal—it’s not a failure. It’s steps to success.”

Not only does losing out on a promotion—or in his case, a season—not equate to a failure, but viewing short-term loss as such is short-sighted, Antetokounmpo highlighted by pointing to five-time MVP, Michael Jordan.

“Michael Jordan played for 15 years, he won six championships, so the other nine years was a failure?”

He further emphasized his point that success is often decades in the making and not an overnight win, by highlighting Milwaukee’s historic drought prior to its 2021 win.

“So, 50 years from 1971 to 2021 we didn’t win a championship, it was 50 years of failure? No it was not. There were steps to it. And we were able to win one and hopefully we can win another one.”

“You don’t always win”

Antetokounmpo’s most reassuring and relatable advice came when he concluded that everyone has “good days and bad days”—athletes included.

“Some days you’re able to be successful. Some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn. Some days it’s not your turn,” he added. “That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Other people are going to win. And this year, somebody else is going to win. Simple as that.”

What Antetokounmpo said next seemed directed at those who still think that second place is the first loser: “We’re going to come back next year and try to be better, try to build good habits, try to play better… and hopefully we can win a championship.”

It’s a long road to the top, in Antetokounmpo’s view, so there’s no such thing as failure—just “steps to success”.