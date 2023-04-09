Easter could be more expensive this year.
The price of eggs has come down some, but they still cost a lot more than they did a year ago. The average price for one dozen Grade A eggs was $4.21 in February. That’s a reductions of 12.7% from January, but still more than double the price in February 2022.
That’s unlikely to stop many parents from dying Easter eggs or dissuade kids from hunting for them. But if you need to make a last-minute grocery run on one of the holiest days in Christianity, will the store be open?
The answer? It depends. Store openings are something of a hit or miss game on Easter. Here’s a comprehensive look at who’s open and who’s closed on Easter 2023. (As usual, a reminder: Even if a store is listed below as open, it’s a good idea to check with them regarding hours.)
Which grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday 2023?
Albertson’s
Baker’s
City Market
Dillons
Food 4 Less
Food Lion
Foods Co.
Fred Meyer
Fry’s Food Stores
Gerbes
Harris Teeter
JayC Food Stores
King Soopers
Kroger
Mariano’s
Metro Market
Pay Less Super Markets
Owen’s
Pick ‘n Save
QFC
Roundy’s
Ralph’s
Ruler Foods
Safeway
Shoprite (varies by location)
Stop & Shop
Smith’s
Trader Joe’s (Except Trader Joe’s Portland, Maine)
Vitacost
Walmart
Whole Foods
Which grocery stores are closed on Easter Sunday 2023?
Aldi
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Costco
H-E-B
Lidl
Publix
Sam’s Club
Target
Which retail stores are open on Easter Sunday 2023?
Does the Easter Bunny need a last minute assist? Here are a few brick-and-mortar stores that will be open:
Academy Sports & Outdoors
Barnes & Noble
Bass Pro Shops
Bed Bath & Beyond
Big Lots
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Cabella’s
CVS
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Duane Reade
Home Depot
Ikea
Kmart
Old Navy
PetSmart
Rite Aid
Staples
Walgreens
Walmart
Which retail stores are closed on Easter Sunday 2023?
Apple
Best Buy
Burlington
The Container Store
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dillard’s
Five Below
Hobby Lobby
HomeGoods
JCPenny
Joann Stores
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshalls
Michaels
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot/OfficeMax
Party City
Ross
Sam’s ClubStaples
Target
T.J. Maxx
Tractor Supply & Co
World Market
Which restaurants are open on Easter Sunday 2023?
If you don’t feel like cooking a big spread, you’ve got plenty of choices for takeout or a sit-down meal.
Applebee’s
Benihana
Bonefish Grill
Boston Market
Capital Grille
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Cheesecake Factory
Chili’s
Cracker Barrell
Denny’s
Domino’s Pizza
Flemings Steakhouse
Fogo de Chao
IHOP
Longhorn Steakhouse
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Metro Diner
McDonald’s
O’Charley’s
Olive Garden
On the Border
Outback Steakhouse
P.F. Chang’s
Red Lobster
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Starbucks
Texas Roadhouse
Waffle House
Which restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday 2023?
Chick-Fil-A
Chipotle