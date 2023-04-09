Easter could be more expensive this year.

The price of eggs has come down some, but they still cost a lot more than they did a year ago. The average price for one dozen Grade A eggs was $4.21 in February. That’s a reductions of 12.7% from January, but still more than double the price in February 2022.

That’s unlikely to stop many parents from dying Easter eggs or dissuade kids from hunting for them. But if you need to make a last-minute grocery run on one of the holiest days in Christianity, will the store be open?

The answer? It depends. Store openings are something of a hit or miss game on Easter. Here’s a comprehensive look at who’s open and who’s closed on Easter 2023. (As usual, a reminder: Even if a store is listed below as open, it’s a good idea to check with them regarding hours.)

Which grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday 2023?

Albertson’s

Baker’s

City Market

Dillons

Food 4 Less

Food Lion

Foods Co.

Fred Meyer

Fry’s Food Stores

Gerbes

Harris Teeter

JayC Food Stores

King Soopers

Kroger

Mariano’s

Metro Market

Pay Less Super Markets

Owen’s

Pick ‘n Save

QFC

Roundy’s

Ralph’s

Ruler Foods

Safeway

Shoprite (varies by location)

Stop & Shop

Smith’s

Trader Joe’s (Except Trader Joe’s Portland, Maine)

Vitacost

Walmart

Whole Foods

Which grocery stores are closed on Easter Sunday 2023?

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

H-E-B

Lidl

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Which retail stores are open on Easter Sunday 2023?

Does the Easter Bunny need a last minute assist? Here are a few brick-and-mortar stores that will be open:

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bed Bath & Beyond

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Cabella’s

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Duane Reade

Home Depot

Ikea

Kmart

Old Navy

PetSmart

Rite Aid

Staples

Walgreens

Walmart

Which retail stores are closed on Easter Sunday 2023?

Apple

Best Buy

Burlington

The Container Store

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Five Below

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JCPenny

Joann Stores

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Party City

Ross

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply & Co

World Market

Which restaurants are open on Easter Sunday 2023?

If you don’t feel like cooking a big spread, you’ve got plenty of choices for takeout or a sit-down meal.

Applebee’s

Benihana

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Capital Grille

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Cracker Barrell

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Flemings Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao

IHOP

Longhorn Steakhouse

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Metro Diner

McDonald’s

O’Charley’s

Olive Garden

On the Border

Outback Steakhouse

P.F. Chang’s

Red Lobster

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

Waffle House

Which restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday 2023?

Chick-Fil-A

Chipotle