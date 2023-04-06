March Madness is over, meaning it’s time for professional golf to step into the spotlight.

The Master’s Tournament, golf’s version of the Super Bowl, official kicks off on Thursday April 6, and will run through Sunday, April 9. (Pre-tournament competitions, like the par-3 contest, started on Wednesday.)

Curious if Scottie Scheffler will wear the Green Jacket again this year? Here’s how to keep up with the latest from Augusta National.

Where and when can I watch the Masters?

The first round of the Masters tournament tees off on Thursday April 6. The finals will air on Sunday, April 9. Here’s who will be broadcasting the field.

Thursday, April 6 – 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, April 7 – 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, April 8 – 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, April 9 – 2:00 p.m. ET on CBS

How can I watch the Masters for free?

If you don’t have a cable subscription and don’t want to subscribe to a streaming service, you’re going to have to miss the first two days of the tournament, but the final two rounds will air over broadcast television, meaning you can pick them up with a good HD antenna. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal for the CBS-carried games, you’ll want to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I watch the Masters online?

Yep. There are several options, some with free trials.

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games air on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

Sling TV

The lower-tiered “Orange” plan from Dish Network’s Sling will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month bump for each from last year.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Does the Masters itself offer a service for me to watch?

It does. Head to Masters.com to stream the tournament’s events. The site offers perspective from featured groups, select holes and “Amen Corner,” the 11th, 12th and the first half of hole number 13 at Augusta National.

What is the cut line for the Masters?

The Masters has a different cut line than normal PGA Tour events. Instead of the top 65, only the top 50 advance after the first two rounds.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Masters?

Woods is a five-time Masters champion and will be in this year’s tournament. Last year, he finished 47th, in his first event since a 2021 car crash.

What do winners of the Masters receive?

The biggest bragging rights of the winner, of course, is the coveted green jacket, which the tournament’s winner gets to keep for a year (after which is must be returned and can only be used when he plays at Augusta National). The winner also pockets $2.7 million.