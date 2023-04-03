After more twists, turns and surprises than we’ve seen in years, March Madness 2023 comes to an end tonight. The only question remaining: Will we see one last upset?

UConn meets San Diego State Monday night in the championship round of the men’s NCAA Tournament. But short of loyal alumni and locals, few had San Diego this high in their brackets. Still, its buzzer-beater shot in the Final Four was one of the more magical moments of tournament.

Even UConn was a rarity among prognosticators. The school was tied for third among oddsmakers when the tournament began. But as other favorites fell, the Huskies stayed strong.

The Aztecs’ defense has been unstoppable this March, though, and their win-loss record this season was actually better than UConn’s.

Of course, exactly how much any of that matters given how unpredictable this year’s March Madness has been is questionable. One thing’s for sure: It’s going to be an action packed game.

Planning to watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When and where does the NCAA Men’s final game air?

The final game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will air Monday night and could have a substantial audience, as it’s airing on broadcast television, after TBS had the rights last year.

San Diego State vs. UConn, 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS

How can I watch the final game of March Madness 2023 for free?

CBS is the host for this year’s NCAA championship game, meaning you’ll catch the final act, regardless of whether you have cable or not. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal for the CBS-carried games, you’ll need a good HD antenna. Be sure to test it in multiple locations in your home.

Can I watch the NCAA championship game online?

Yes, on a variety of platforms. There are loads of online options to watch 2023 NCAA Tournament games, some completely free and others with free trial periods. The NCAA will also stream the game on its March Madness Live site.

Prefer another option? Here are a few alternatives.

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games that air on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. All March Madness games airing on CBS will streamed simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

Sling TV

The lower-tiered “Orange” plan from Dish Network’s Sling will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month bump for each from last year.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Does the NCAA offer any service for me to watch the game?

Yep. March Madness Live will stream the game on the NCAA Website, as well as Apple, Android, Amazon and Roku devices. It’s also available on Xbox One. You’ll need to log in with your username and password from your TV provider, however.

Will the NCAA Men’s basketball final stream on Amazon?

It will not.

Which team is favored to win this year’s NCAA Championship?

The Huskies have the edge, but no one is expecting a blowout. Here’s how things stand as reported by Sports Illustrated’s Sportsbook as of Monday morning.

San Diego State Aztecs: +290

Connecticut Huskies: -400