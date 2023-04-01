Just how unpredictable has this year’s March Madness been?

Of the five teams oddsmakers had favored to most likely become the NCAA Tournament champion, just one remains.

Top pick Houston Cougars? They got booted by Miami in the Sweet 16. So, for that matter, did Alabama, which was eliminated by San Diego State.

Just UConn, which was tied in the third-place pick with the Kansas Jayhawks (who left the tournament after a second-round loss), remains in the hunt.

The point of all this is to underline that no matter how sure you are about how a team will come out of these games, the universe may have other plans.

So if you’re planning to spend your Saturday night watching the penultimate games in 2023’s March Madness tournament, here’s all you need to know.

When and where do the Final Four games air?

The last three games of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will air on broadcast TV this year, which could ensure a much larger audience.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State, 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS

Miami vs. UConn, 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS

How can I watch the Final Four games for free?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. CBS is the host for this year’s Final Four and NCAA championship game, meaning you’ll catch the final act. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal for the CBS-carried games, you’ll want to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I watch March Madness (and the Final Four) online?

You can. There are loads of online options to watch 2023 NCAA Tournament games, some completely free and others with free trial periods. If you’re hoping to catch the Owls vs. Aztecs, , the NCAA is streaming the game on its March Madness Live site. The Hurricanes vs the Huskies will stream later in the evening.

Prefer another option? Here are a few alternatives.

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games that air on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. All March Madness games airing on CBS will streamed simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

Sling TV

The lower-tiered “Orange” plan from Dish Network’s Sling will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month bump for each from last year.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Does the NCAA offer any service for me to watch the game I want?

Yep. March Madness Live will stream every game on the NCAA Website, as well as Apple, Android, Amazon and Roku devices. It’s also available on Xbox One. You’ll need to log in with your username and password from your TV provider, however.

Will the Final Four games stream on Amazon?

Nope. The company is shut out of any streaming rights to the NCAA Tournament

Which teams are favored to win this year’s Final Four?

Keep in mind the success rate of oddsmakers so far this year, but as of March 31, here’s who Sports Illustrated’s Sportsbook picked as having the upper hand.

In Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State, Florida Atlantic gets the nod, at +110.

As for Miami vs. UConn, the Hurricanes have the edge with bookmakers, with a moneyline of +195