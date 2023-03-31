Typically, when it comes to March Madness, the lion’s share of fan interest is in the men’s tournament. But 2023 is not an ordinary year.

More and more fans are shifting their attention to the women’s matchups. In fact, in the secondary ticket market, it’s women’s tickets that are the hot seller right now.

The average resale price for Women’s Final Four tickets is $687, which is higher than re-sellers are asking for tickets to the Men’s Final Four, according to Ticket IQ, a search engine and mobile app.

While the men tip off the semifinals on Saturday, the women’s games are tonight. If you’re planning to watch, here’s all you need to know.

When and where do the Women’s Final Four games air?

LSU vs. Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Iowa vs. South Carolina, 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS

When and where will the Women’s National Championship game air?

Whichever two teams emerge victorious Friday evening will meet Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.

How can I watch the Women’s Final Four games for free?

Unfortunately, the women’s Final Four won’t be airing on broadcast television, meaning you won’t be able to watch over the air in most cities. That means you’ll have to look at online options and rely on free trials if you’re dead set on watching for free.

The good news, though, is that the National Championship game, on Sunday, will be aired on ABC.

Can I watch March Madness (and the Women’s Final Four) online?

Yes. There are several options to watch 2023 NCAA Tournament games, some completely free and others with free trial periods.

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. All March Madness games airing on CBS will be streamed simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, either. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

Sling TV

The lower-tiered “Orange” plan from Dish Network’s Sling will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month bump for each from last year.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Does the NCAA offer any service for me to watch the game I want?

It does. March Madness Live will stream every game on the NCAA Website, as well as Apple, Android, Amazon and Roku devices. It’s also available on Xbox One. You’ll need to log in with your username and password from your TV provider, however.

Will the Final Four games stream on Amazon?

No