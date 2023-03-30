Meta is denying reports it brought in a DJ to spin tunes at one of its cafes on its Menlo Park campus.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told Fortune “the claim that we recently brought in a DJ to play dance music during lunch at the café in our Menlo Park campus is not accurate.”

The report from The Information raised eyebrows, given the company’s recent layoffs and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push to encourage workers to return to the office.

In a memo to staff earlier this month, Zuckerberg lobbied for Meta employees to be in the office three days a week, saying an “early analysis of performance data” found engineers who worked in-person some of the time “performed better on average than people who joined remotely.”

“Our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in person and those relationships help us work more effectively,” he wrote.

While he said that Meta was “committed to distributed work,” he also encouraged employees to “find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”

The company does have a history of generous onsite benefits, but it’s unclear at this time how many are still active. With two big rounds of layoffs in the past few months, the company has also been cutting back on perks.

The company’s dinner service time has been pushed back later, and shuttle service has been changed to discourage workers from staying just to get a free meal. To-go containers are now gone, and free laundry and dry cleaning services have also been done away with.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect Meta’s denial of the report.