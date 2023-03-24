Will the white-knuckle experience of surviving Silicon Valley Bank’s meltdown change how companies—especially young private companies—behave? What will they do differently?

That question surfaced in a recent National Association of Corporate Directors webinar on the issues facing boards following the bank’s collapse.

In the hour-long discussion, participants touched on the need to develop and rethink cash management policies, hold comprehensive directors and officers insurance, outsource financial risk management when a company doesn’t have the right in-house talent, and question all assumptions about financial safety. But panelist Gary Zimmerman, CEO of MaxMyInterest, also pointed out that just days after SVB and Signature Bank shut down, many companies were already making the mistake of counting on a single vendor for their finances by embracing so-called sweep accounts.

In such an account, a custodian bank automatically moves a client’s money to a different institution once a deposit exceeds a preset limit, such as $250,000, the maximum amount the FDIC guarantees. Using that strategy so that more of your capital is insured sounds smart, but “if that custodial bank goes under, you lose access to all of your money until the resolution process is completed,” Zimmerman explained, and few people seem to realize that.

The broad takeaway from SVB’s demise is not just about cash or bank deposits, he said, but educating yourself about every agreement you sign. Don’t mindlessly listen to your VC or a board member, he would tell founders. It’s about “reading the fine print, understanding where there’s risk and where there isn’t, and not just taking at face value what your friends said, or what your colleagues said, or what the latest advertisement said. You really need to think critically and dig in.”

See below for a list of questions board members should take to their next meeting, as suggested by Zimmerman and others. You can watch the full webinar here; it’s free, but registration is required.

3 Questions for Your Next Board Meeting

- "Do an exercise: Who are your sole suppliers just on your finance side? Is it your bank, your law firm, your insurance company? What if that company went away tomorrow? What would you do?” —Christine Gorjanc, former CFO at Arlo Technologies, and a board director at Juniper Networks

- “Do you have a crisis management response playbook? I think it was in vogue maybe 10 years ago to do that, and I think those have gotten very dusty, and that people who put them together are gone.” —Louis Lehot, corporate and securities attorney Foley and Lardner

- “Do we have the right expertise on the board? Do we have a financial expert on the board? A lot of private companies have very small boards that tend to be pretty insular. Diversifying those boards, bringing in some independent directors, doesn't assure success, but it certainly could improve it.” —Gary Zimmerman, managing partner of Six Trees Capital

On the Agenda

Onboard/Offboard

Companies that think they manage customer or employee data responsibly will want to check out this New York Times interview with Colin Koopman, chair of the philosophy department at the University of Oregon.

The professor traces the current focus on “algorithmic fairness” to think tanks sponsored by the very tech firms that are gobbling up peoples’ data with little oversight. The problem is that algorithm fairness is just part of the data-sharing picture, says Koopman, and not enough people are engaging with the larger issues that massive new data funnels have created. Here’s a snippet in which he explains his argument that we have become our data:

“I like to take a historical perspective on this. If you wind the clock back a couple hundred years or go to certain communities, the pushback wouldn’t be, ‘I’m my body,’ the pushback would be, ‘I’m my soul.’ We have these evolving perceptions of our self. I don’t want to deny anybody that, yeah, you are your soul. My claim is that your data has become something that is increasingly inescapable and certainly inescapable in the sense of being obligatory for your average person living out their life. There’s so much of our lives that are woven through or made possible by various data points that we accumulate around ourselves—and that’s interesting and concerning.”

Read the full piece here, and have a great weekend.