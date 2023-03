For more than 70 years, cardiovascular disease has reigned as America’s leading killer. That’s true for men, women, and the majority of the nation’s racial and ethnic groups, and it remained the case even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, deaths due to heart disease spiked in 2020 across all groups, claiming 697,000 lives—one every 34 seconds—and reversing years of meaningful progress the U.S. had made in managing the disease.

Those increased rates, thought to be driven by delays in care, poorer diet and exercise habits during the pandemic, and increased risk for some after a COVID-19 infection, make painfully clear the importance of good, timely care for the millions of individuals living with a form of heart disease. The American Heart Association estimated that between 2015-2018 that group included 127 million people, and that the total costs of the disease were $378 billion between 2017-2018.

For the past 25 years, the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study has drawn upon publicly available data to rank top-performing heart hospitals; the goal is to highlight the best providers, but also to benchmark high-quality care and drive improvement across all systems over time. Hospitals and health systems do not apply to participate in the study, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.

This year’s rating is part of Premier’s PINC AI 100 Top Hospitals program, operated by Premier, a health care improvement and technology company. For the list, Premier crunched the numbers on 937 short-term, acute, nonfederal hospitals in the U.S. that treat a broad range of cardiovascular patients. Hospitals are segmented into three groups— community hospitals, teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs, and teaching hospitals without them—and evaluated according to measures that capture, among other things, clinical outcomes, efficiency, and patient experience.

Compared to nonwinning peer hospitals, those in the Top 50 operated at lower cost and had better outcomes, recording significantly higher inpatient survival rates, fewer patients with complications, lower readmission rates, and from $860 to $5,076 less in total costs per patient case. Those add up to meaningful differences. According to the study’s analysis, if all hospitals operated at the level of the study’s 50 best performers, there would be 7,600 fewer deaths due to heart disease, 6,700 fewer patients who suffer complications, and more than $1 billion saved each year.

In America’s long battle with heart disease, these are improvements to hope for, and hospitals to follow. —Erika Fry

Top community hospitals

1. Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center

Location: Indianapolis

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 11

2. Oklahoma Heart Hospital South

Location: Oklahoma City

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 2

3. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Location: Reno, Nev.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 5

4. McLaren Northern Michigan

Location: Petoskey, Mich.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 7

5. Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital

Location: Paducah, Ky.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 1

6. CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Location: Hot Springs, Ariz.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 1

7. Genesis Hospital

Location: Zanesville, Ohio

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 1

8. Bellin Hospital

Location: Green Bay, Wis.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 13

9. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

Location: Barrington, Ill.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

10. MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

Location: Columbia, S.C.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 1

Top teaching hospitals with a cardiovascular residency program

1. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Location: Philadelphia

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 9

2. Riverside Methodist Hospital

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 12

3. Ascension Borgess Hospital

Location: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 7

4. Froedtert Hospital

Location: Milwaukee

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

5. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple

Location: Temple, Texas

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 14

6. Mayo Clinic Rochester

Location: Rochester, Minn.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 12

7. Mayo Clinic Phoenix

Location: Phoenix

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 11

8. St. Luke’s University Hospital – Bethlehem

Location: Bethlehem, Pa.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 8

9. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Location: La Jolla, Calif.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 1

10. Kettering Medical Center

Location: Kettering, Ohio

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 11

10. Intermountain Medical Center

Location: Murray, Utah

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

12. Mayo Clinic Florida

Location: Jacksonville, Fla.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 4

13. Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

14. Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano

Location: Plano, Texas

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 2

15. UNC REX Hospital

Location: Raleigh, N.C.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 6

16. Medical City Dallas

Location: Dallas

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 1

17. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Location: Winfield, Ill.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

18. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital

Location: Lancaster, Pa.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 2

19. Mercy Medical Center – Cedar Rapids

Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

20. MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 8

Top teaching hospitals without a cardiovascular residency program

1. Redmond Regional Medical Center

Location: Rome, Ga.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

2. Chippenham Hospital

Location: Richmond, Va.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 6

3. Eisenhower Medical Center

Location: Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 7

4. Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola

Location: Pensacola, Fla.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 6

5. CHI Memorial

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 5

6. St. Joseph’s Hospital

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 5

7. Bronson Methodist Hospital

Location: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 4

8. Memorial Hospital of South Bend

Location: South Bend, Ind.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 4

9. Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Location: Northridge, Calif.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 1

10. OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

11. Piedmont Athens Regional

Location: Athens, Ga.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

12. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Location: Towson, Md.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 13

13. St. Cloud Hospital

Location: St. Cloud, Minn.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 10

14. St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital

Location: Ypsilanti, Mich.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 13

15. The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 4

16. St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center

Location: Boise

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 15

17. Valley Health – Winchester Medical Center

Location: Winchester, Va.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 3

18. St. Joseph’s Medical Center

Location: Stockton, Calif.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 2

19. Grand Strand Medical Center

Location: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 5

20. Lee Memorial Hospital

Location: Fort Meyers, Fla.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) rank: ★★★★★

Heart failure (HF) rank: ★★★★★

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) rank: ★★★★

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) rank: ★★★★★

Total number of years on 50 Top list: 10

50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals methodology

Learn about the methodology for the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list here.

