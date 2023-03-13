Good morning.



Well, that was fast. The U.S. government yesterday effectively eliminated the cap on Federal Deposit Insurance, telling depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and at another failed bank—Signature—that they will get all their money back and can access it today. Any shortfalls at the banks will be covered by the FDIC, which raises money through fees on banks.

The move ends the immediate crisis; there’s no reason for depositors to pull their money from banks if the government is guaranteeing it. But the long-term implications remain to be seen. During the financial crisis, regulators made clear they would backstop all “systemically important” institutions, and significantly increased regulations on those large institutions as a result. Yesterday’s action extends that guarantee to big depositors at smaller banks. (Shareholders at SVB and Signature won’t be made whole.) If anyone thinks that won’t be accompanied by stepped up regulation on those banks, they are misreading history.

It was inevitable that the Fed’s decade-long experiment with near-zero interest rates would have serious unintended consequences. Count this as one of the first of those—a historic reframing of depression-era deposit insurance. We’ll let the politicians and the regulators argue over whether to call it a bailout, but it is a big change.

And another thing to watch: The Fed has made clear its determination to keep raising interest rates until it gets inflation under control. But fear of a financial crisis is the one thing that could shake that determination.

No bailout from U.K.

The U.K. government is taking measures to provide assistance to tech businesses hurt by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ruled out a bailout of the U.K. arm of SVB, which also went insolvent, and is instead focusing on keeping cash flowing to tech groups. The U.K. government is attempting to sell SVB U.K. but is also working on a rescue plan for companies with money locked in SVB accounts. Financial Times

Saudi Aramco’s $161 billion year

Saudi Aramco, the largest energy company in the world, increased its dividend and announced plans to increase its spending as it looks to capitalize on last year's surge in oil and gas prices. The company reported a net income of $161 billion for the full year, a 46% increase from the previous year, which was largely attributed to the OPEC+ alliance raising production and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on oil markets. Bloomberg

The 70-hour work week

As companies around the world consider shortening their work weeks to four days, South Korea is going in the opposite direction, expanding its maximum work week to 69 hours, up from 52. Oddly, the government is pitching its a plan as providing greater flexibility, since workers will be able to bank more hours a week in exchange for longer breaks elsewhere in the year. Fortune

