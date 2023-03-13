Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Janet Yellen makes the call to protect deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, a hearing in the mifepristone case is set for this week, and Michelle Yeoh shows that women are never “past their prime.” Have a productive Monday.



– Prime time. It was a good night to be part of the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once. The A24 film swept the Oscars, winning seven awards—including best picture, best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and best actress for Michelle Yeoh.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” said Yeoh, who is the first Asian woman to win in the lead actress category.

“Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime,” the longtime movie and action star added.

Michelle Yeoh won the best actress Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

This was Yeoh’s first nomination, at 60, for her role as Evelyn Wang, an immigrant who owns a laundromat and is at the center of the film’s multiverse plot. Yeoh has said the character was the role she’d been “waiting” for as she sought to continue her career as a lead actress but ran into the common struggle for Hollywood actresses of getting older and receiving smaller parts.

Curtis’s win on her first nomination also followed a long career. In her acceptance speech, the 64-year-old gave a shoutout to fans who have followed her career in genre movies, like the Halloween franchise, for decades.

While female actors are often the ones who are aged out of Hollywood, it’s not an experience totally exclusive to women. Ke Huy Quan, who struggled to find work as an Asian actor after his childhood acting career, clinched the best supporting acting statue for Everything Everywhere at 51. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me,” he said, sharing his story of spending time in a refugee camp as a child.

While it was a relatively uneventful ceremony—likely intentionally so after last year’s slap drama—another award stood out. Sarah Polley took home the best-adapted screenplay award for the script for Women Talking. The screenplay, adapted from the book of the same name by Miriam Toews, tells the story of a group of women from a conservative religious colony who decide whether to leave their community because of sexual violence.

“People who don’t agree on every single issue manage to sit together in a room and carve out a way forward together free of violence,” Polley said in her speech. “They do so not just by talking but also by listening.”

- Whirlwind weekend. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has left startups scrambling to access funds and make payroll. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen decided that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation would protect the funds of "all depositors, both insured and uninsured." Fortune

- Secret schedule. Matthew Kacsmaryk, the judge set to rule in the Texas case that could block the distribution of abortion pill mifepristone nationwide, reportedly set the case's first hearing for Wednesday. However, he attempted to keep that information from the public and not publish the date of the hearing until the night before. New York Times

- Next wave. A wave of executives have left Apple over the past six months. The departing execs include online store VP Anna Matthiasson, who was replaced by direct report Karen Rasmussen; hardware VP Laura Legros; and CIO Mary Demby. Head of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien, meanwhile, gave up some duties with the arrival of Apple's first chief people officer. Bloomberg

- On parade. Parade, the underwear brand founded by Cami Téllez, gained a following with an army of micro-influencers and a message of inclusivity. Now, the brand is attempting to become as big as Victoria's Secret—and stay true to its inclusive brand identity. The Cut

- Campaign promise. Honduran President Xiomara Castro last week signed an executive order lifting a decade-old ban on emergency contraception. Honduras banned the sale of the morning-after pill in 2009; Castro promised during her run for office to end the ban. Reuters

- Consequences of silence. The silencing of the Chicks over their political views 20 years ago has had wide-ranging consequences for the next generation of country music stars. Artists including Margo Price, Lindsay Ell, and Harper Grae say that being "too popular, too opinionated, too loud" was still seen as a risk during their own ascents. The 19th*

"We spend so much time worrying about how we appear that it takes away from how we show up in the work. Society will judge you anyway, so you might as well show up as yourself."

—Bozoma Saint John on embracing natural hair