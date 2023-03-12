All Silicon Valley Bank depositors will be fully protected, Federal Reserve announces

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) will address the Silicon Valley Bank failure in a way that “fully protects all depositors, both insured and uninsured,” the Federal Reserve announced on March 12th.

The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after recommendations from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and after a consultation with President Joe Biden, according to the statement. This will “These actions will “reduce stress across the financial system, support financial stability and minimize any impact on businesses, households, taxpayers, and the broader economy,” the statement added.

This is breaking news and will be updated.