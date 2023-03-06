Twitter employees have access to Slack again, but now Twitter is broken

Twitter is playing whack-a-mole, squashing one problem just for another to arise.

On Monday, the social media app suffered another widespread technical glitch that prevented many users from viewing images within tweets or accessing linked websites. Twitter users who clicked on links to news articles and other sites on Monday morning were frequently greeted with an error message stating that “your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.” Twitter Support put out a vague tweet about the snafu, blaming an “internal change.”

For Twitter staffers scrambling to fix the problem, the good news is that the company’s internal Slack chat service is functioning again, according to a source familiar with the matter. Twitter’s access to the workplace chat app was abruptly interrupted on February 22, according to a report from news site The Verge, which cited some posts from employees on the anonymous forum Blind attributing the Slack shutdown to Twitter having to paid its bill.

The company got Slack access back last week, a source told Fortune. But Twitter’s staff, which has been reduced by roughly 75% since the company was acquired by Elon Musk in October, continues to face a litany of bugs that as the company rolls out new features.

Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 6, 2023

This latest outage comes just shy of a month after Twitter’s most significant feature, the ability to send tweets, went down for half an hour, spurring chaos on the website and internally at the firm. Twitter’s last outage prompted a similarly vague response from management to employees at the time, who received an email from Musk who asked everyone to pause “new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness.”