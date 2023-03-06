JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon says he’s worried about the war in Ukraine and ‘our relationship with China’

The war in Ukraine and relationships with China are among the top concerns facing the economy, Jamie Dimon said.

“The thing I worry the most about is Ukraine,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “It’s oil, gas, the leadership of the world, and our relationship with China — that is much more serious than the economic vibrations that we all have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

The US economy might escape a deep recession, according to Dimon.

“We could still have a soft landing,” he said. “A mild recession is possible, a harder recession is possible. I think there’s a good chance that inflation will come down, but not enough by the fourth quarter — the Fed may actually have to do more.”

Even though the US consumer is “in great shape now,” that will end at some point, he said.

In the wide-ranging interview, Dimon also touched on the potential for artificial intelligence.

AI “is a technology which is staggering,” the 66-year-old CEO said. “We’re already using it to do risk, fraud, marketing, prospecting — and it’s the tip of the iceberg. To me this is extraordinary.”