This Arizona resort is not just a place to sleep—but a place to sleep better

Pre-pandemic, hotels were often just places to sleep for most travelers. But these days, as travelers book longer, more experienced-driven trips, the hotels are the destinations, even giving rise to the notion of “sleep tourism.”

And yes, hotels are still, ultimately, places to sleep, but some hotels are striving to help their guests sleep better than ever before. (And no time might be better to market this given March is National Sleep Month.)

Inside one of the premium guestrooms at the Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale. Courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

The Mountain Shadows Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., recently launched a new “Moon and Stars Sleep Package,” which is nothing sort of a new nightly ritual. Inspired by Ayurvedic wellness practices, guests start their bedtime routine with a cup of golden moon milk, which is made from turmeric, lavender, cardamom, and a mixture of restorative plants (such as reishi and blue lotus), all of which help aid in relaxation while combatting inflammation. This is followed by a bit of homework with a sleep journal, which might sound a little anxiety-inducing but is really meant to help set more restful goals and live a more present life.

One of two 75-foot swimming pools with Camelback and Mummy mountains as the backdrop. Courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Guests will also find a dash of “star dust” pillow mist (with a sedative blend of lavender floral water, cedarwood, and Himalayan pink salt) available to spray on the pillow as well as one’s face and hair to induce calmness. All of this is capped off with a Brooklinen constellation silk eye mask, a fabric that is smoother and safer on one’s skin and hair.

Inside the living room of the Camelback Presidential Suite. Courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

The Mountain Shadows first opened in 1959, with the golf course following in 1961. The original property was demolished in 2014, after which Benchmark Resort and Hotels and Woodbine Development spearheaded the $100 million redevelopment of the site.

Completely rebuilt from the ground up, the new Mountain Shadows Resorts Scottsdale first opened April 1, 2017 as a boutique resort with fully furnished luxury resort condominiums. Guests have full access to a bevy of amenities onsite, including two 75-foot swimming pools, an art gallery, a boutique showcasing local brands, a state-of-the-art fitness center, valet parking (as well as access to a Tesla Model X courtesy car), and what is touted to be Arizona’s only 18-hole, par-3 golf course, designed by Forrest Richardson, an acclaimed golf course architect.

The Short Course offers a fun and relatively quick play on the only 18-hole par-3 golf course in Arizona. Courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

There is also more than 37,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space for every possible event, from weddings to corporate retreats. The meeting room technology includes 75-inch televisions, roll-down projection screens, plug-in house sound, iPad reader boards, and of course, high-speed Wi-Fi.

The resort hosts 216 guest rooms and 42 condominiums. Each room is designed to be a personal retreat where guests can rest and re-energize amidst the best of mid-century modernism (a nod to the property’s roots), including a cocktail cart with inspired recipes. Most guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling glass for abundant natural light, and private patios or balconies for enjoying the desert scenery. The Immerse guest rooms also boast a freestanding bathtub looking out at Camelback Mountain.

The naming of the Hearth ’61 restaurant honors the year the town was incorporated, and the hearth oven that imparts smoky flavor to many signature dishes. Courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Also a nod to the original hotel, the name of the hotel restaurant, Hearth ’61, both honors the year the town of Paradise Valley was incorporated as well as the hearth oven that imparts a signature smoky flavor to many of the daily specials. The restaurant features an exhibition kitchen and floor-to-ceiling glass looking out to the scenic patio, where guests can enjoy seasonal ingredient-driven American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

The restaurant offers seasonal ingredient-driven American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Room rates start at $557 per night for a signature deluxe room. The Moon and Stars Sleep package can be added to any room reservation for $155.

The Mountain Shadows in Scottsdale sits in the shadow of Camelback Mountain. Courtesy of Mark Boisclair Photography/Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Other hotels with special sleep-themed amenities this month include the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, which has a program, named Well+ech, that is hardwired with tech around sleep innovation—from an artificial intelligence-powered restorative bed made by Bryte to accessories like Smart Nora, a snoring aid by SleepScore. Installed throughout the entire hotel, ViewSmart Windows use A.I. to automatically adjust in response to the sun in order to increase access to natural light, leading to more sleep. And the hotel offers guests private access to a certified sleep therapist, who can create daily itineraries to achieve optimal sleep.

And guests at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead can take part in an inhalation ritual to increase oxygenation and encourage deeper sleep. A special light touch massage is also available with herbal sleep remedies including vetiver, sandalwood, and chamomile, which help soothe away anxiety and stress.