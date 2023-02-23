Good morning!

It’s time to talk about executive burnout. Earlier this month, I spoke with HR and payroll software company UKG’s chief people officer Pat Wadors about how leaders can improve employees’ mental health. But what stuck with me most was a question Wadors posed at the end of the conversation regarding executives: “How do we take the oxygen mask and be there for employees?”

The truth is HR heads, and C-suite leaders in general, are tired. A survey by Deloitte found that executives are experiencing levels of burnout that are just as high as their employees, and it’s affecting how they show up in their roles and think about their tenure.

Almost 70% of surveyed C-suite executives responded that they are “seriously considering quitting for a job that better supports their well-being.” And 40% said they always or often feel overwhelmed at work.

Even more surprising, more C-suite executives (26%) reported struggling with depression than employees (23%).

“I want us to figure out a way to create a virtual oxygen mask for HR or the C-suite and put it into how you run your business to care for each other,” Wadors told Fortune. “That’s a best practice because [otherwise] it shows up as sleep deprivation. And because we’re giving so much at the moment, our responses aren’t as great as they should be.”

My colleague Paige McGlauflin also addressed the effects of burnout on the C-suite in her most recent piece about high turnover among tech leaders. Many are experiencing a growing sense of fatigue that has resulted in shorter tenures. Tech executives cite “burnout and a desire to take on more responsibilities for their interest in switching roles,” she writes, noting that these leaders also point to a “lack of resources to do their job effectively.”

It’s fair to say that if left unaddressed, executive burnout will disrupt companies in ways yet to be seen.

I want to hear from you. What are your concerns about burnout in the C-suite? Send your thoughts, solutions, and personal stories to amber.burton@fortune.com, and you could be featured in an upcoming edition of CHRO Daily.

Amber Burton

amber.burton@fortune.com

@amberbburton

Reporter's Notebook

Gender pay gap, meet Gen Z. A recent report from college job site Handshake reveals Gen Z women are keeping their compensation expectations low, expecting a $6,000 lower average salary than men. Experts say the findings underscore the importance of public salary ranges in job postings.

"The changes that are happening around pay transparency can actually be one of the first very tangible concrete steps in reducing that expectations gap," Christine Cruzvergara, chief education strategy officer at Handshake, tells Fortune.

Around the Table

- Companies can no longer impose nondisparagement clauses in severance packages, the National Labor Relations Board ruled. Axios

- Seattle became the first city in the U.S. to pass a law banning caste discrimination. Seattle Times

- More people want to work in HR because it’s become an increasingly multifaceted role. Fast Company

- A growing number of companies are rescinding job offers as they look to cut costs. Los Angeles Times

Watercooler

Group chat. Almost 16,000 Amazon employees joined a Slack channel opposing the company’s return to office mandate. —Eleanor Pringle

Bigger than Starbucks. Starbucks' anti-union founder and outgoing CEO, Howard Schultz, says the rise in unionization is a symptom of a larger societal problem, citing loneliness, anxiety, and a lack of hope. —Chloe Taylor

Meta reshuffles. Meta is reportedly planning another round of job cuts. —Molly Schuetz

Boys club. Longtime tech executive Petra Jenner recounts her early-career experiences being the only woman in the room. “What are you doing for the men?” one former employee asked her. —Orianna Rosa Royle